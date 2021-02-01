>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Grant Duncan Joins Korn Ferry

February 01, 2021 | About: NYSE:KFY +4.43%

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced Grant Duncan has joined Korn Ferry as senior client partner and a Managing Director Media, Entertainment, and Digital EMEA. He is based in the firm’s London office.

Duncan joins Korn Ferry from a global search and leadership advisory firm where he led the United Kingdom’s Technology, Media, and Telecommunications practice with a particular focus on media and content. There, he built the EMEA Digital practice, supporting companies and boards with their digital transformation strategies. Prior to working in executive search, Duncan spent 25 years in the advertising industry. During this time, he was CEO of Publicis Group's United Kingdom operation.

“We are pleased to welcome Grant to the team,” said Sonamara Jeffreys, co-president, EMEA, Korn Ferry. “He is widely regarded by leaders who are looking to advance their strategies through talent in a digital world. He brings a wealth of experience working with the world's leading media and entertainment businesses, helping them build their management teams both locally and internationally. In parallel, he has become a valued adviser to organizations across all sectors as they navigate the impact of digital transformation on their business models.”

Duncan is a patron of the Royal Television Society and fellow of both the Marketing Society and the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising. He holds an MA from St. Andrews University, and is a graduate of the INSEAD Advanced Management.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005033/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)