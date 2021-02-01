Lumen and SAPÂ® partner to offer SAP HANAÂ® for SAP Business OneÂ® on the Lumen Platform

DENVER, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help simplify cloud services for small and medium-sized enterprises, Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today announces a global partnership with SAP® (NYSE: SAP) to integrate SAP HANA® into the Lumen platform for businesses using SAP Business One®. Lumen will host and manage this offering to help simplify the configuration and deployment of SAP HANA, supporting value-added resellers (VARs), channel partners and 75,000 small and mid-market customers globally.

"Until today, VARs were typically on their own to manage and host their instances of SAP Business One. Now, the Lumen platform can quickly and cost effectively enable intelligent enterprises with SAP HANA in the cloud," said Joost Tigelaar, SAP vice president of global SME ERP sales. "The Lumen platform can help partners and customers by offering them a choice of hybrid deployment models and cloud infrastructure providers, bringing the benefits of both SAP HANA and the cloud to our ecosystem."

SAP Business One is SAP's enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution for small businesses and the subsidiaries of midmarket and large enterprises, delivered globally through an ecosystem of over 800 authorized channel partners. SAP Business One connects and streamlines key operational processes, providing real-time insights for actionable decisions that drive profitable growth.

The Lumen platform, an advanced application architecture that integrates edge computing, global fiber network infrastructure, connected security and cloud connectivity, will manage SAP HANA infrastructure for businesses using SAP Business One throughout most of the world. SAP HANA on the Lumen platform uses a monthly service-based pricing model for the entire stack of software and services.

"Lumen's partnership with SAP opened the creative door to develop a service that simplifies how enterprises tap into the cloud – a competitive tipping point for the digital age," said Paul Savill, Lumen senior vice president of enterprise product management. "We're the first cloud management platform that SAP has partnered with to host and manage this SAP HANA infrastructure for businesses. Lumen has extensive experience in cloud management services, combined with the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data – the Lumen platform."

