Quest Diagnostics Named One of 2021 "World's Most Admired Companies" by FORTUNE Magazine for Seventh Consecutive Year

SECAUCUS, N.J., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced that it has been selected as one of FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies in 2021 for the seventh consecutive year.

"We are honored for the seventh consecutive year to receive this award, which belongs to our nearly 50,000 employees," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President. "Over the past year they stepped up when our country needed them most by developing COVID-19 tests, building test capacity, innovating new testing models with our retail partners, transporting specimens, delivering results, and, of course, supporting our customers. They are heroes."

The annual survey designated Quest Diagnostics as one of only five companies to attain Most Admired status in the "Health Care: Pharmacy and Other Services" industry category.

FORTUNE's "World's Most Admired Companies" list is based on surveys of 670 companies from 30 countries, asking executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises within their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

