Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Buys Unilever PLC, Caterpillar Inc, Magna International Inc, Sells Unilever NV, AT&T Inc, China Mobile

Investment company Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, Caterpillar Inc, Magna International Inc, Vipshop Holdings, Mr. Cooper Group Inc, sells Unilever NV, AT&T Inc, China Mobile, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Enel Americas SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich. As of 2020Q4, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich owns 151 stocks with a total value of $208 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CAT, MGA, VIPS, COOP, SCHW, RIO, KEYS, TXN, PM, ALC, SPY,

CAT, MGA, VIPS, COOP, SCHW, RIO, KEYS, TXN, PM, ALC, SPY, Added Positions: UL, IJS, LMT, ASML, VZ, MMM, UPS, CVS, COST, MCD, LBRDK,

UL, IJS, LMT, ASML, VZ, MMM, UPS, CVS, COST, MCD, LBRDK, Reduced Positions: T, RELX, USMV, FSLY, EBR.B, SNN, NGG, AMGN, DRW, IX, IMO, VIAC, KMB, SAP, CSCO, CME, MDLZ, UGP, RTX, DGS, RZV, BTI, ERIC, TRI, DLS, SHY,

T, RELX, USMV, FSLY, EBR.B, SNN, NGG, AMGN, DRW, IX, IMO, VIAC, KMB, SAP, CSCO, CME, MDLZ, UGP, RTX, DGS, RZV, BTI, ERIC, TRI, DLS, SHY, Sold Out: UN, CHL, WPM, ENIA,

For the details of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lester+murray+antman+dba+simplyrich/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,289 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV) - 185,828 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 166,960 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 142,287 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,149 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $170.16. The stock is now traded at around $184.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,107 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.98 and $28.11, with an estimated average price of $22.4. The stock is now traded at around $29.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,945 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.64 and $73.5, with an estimated average price of $59.29. The stock is now traded at around $71.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.08 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $25.75. The stock is now traded at around $27.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,832 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.42 and $76.61, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $78.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,162 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $132.09, with an estimated average price of $115.71. The stock is now traded at around $143.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 81.75%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $58.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 32,046 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $87.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,334 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.17 and $34.47, with an estimated average price of $30.84.

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich sold out a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $44.45.

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich sold out a holding in Enel Americas SA. The sale prices were between $6.3 and $8.3, with an estimated average price of $7.33.