Labcorp Named to FORTUNE® Magazine's 2021 'World's Most Admired Companies,' Making the Annual List for the Third Time

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced that it has been named to FORTUNE® magazine's 2021 List of World’s Most Admired Companies, making the annual list for the third time. The annual survey, conducted by FORTUNE and Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm, is given to top executives, directors, and financial analysts to identify the companies that enjoy the strongest reputations within their industries and across industries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005882/en/



“Our team at Labcorp has been working tirelessly to provide data, insights, and answers for healthcare providers, drug developers, and the public during this incredibly challenging time,” said Adam Schechter, chairman and CEO, Labcorp. “We’re honored that FORTUNE has recognized the efforts of our global employees and the strength of our company, as we use our scientific knowledge to advance health, helping people live better and live longer.”







In 2020, Labcorp emerged as a leader in the fight against COVID-19 through its expertise in testing, collecting actionable insights, and deploying those insights to make studies and trials better and faster through its Covance by Labcorp business. The full suite of services Labcorp offers across diagnostics and drug development are helping not only in the response to COVID-19, but also in the research, analysis, and treatment of diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and diabetes.







FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies list is the definitive report card on corporate reputations. Korn Ferry has collaborated with FORTUNE annually since 1997 to identify, select, and rank the World’s Most Admired Companies and uncover the business practices that make these companies highly regarded among their peers. To compile the rankings, corporate reputation and performance are measured against nine key attributes: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment, quality of products and services, and global competitiveness.







The World’s Most Admired Companies list can be found on the FORTUNE [url="]%3Cb%3Ewebsite%3C%2Fb%3E[/url].







About Labcorp







Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and save lives. With over 70,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE: LH) reported revenue of $11.5 billion in FY2019. Learn more about us at [url="]www.Labcorp.com[/url] or follow us on [url="]LinkedIn[/url] and Twitter [url="]%40Labcorp[/url].







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements with respect to recognition and reputation of the Company. Each of the forward-looking statements is subject to change based on various important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, including without limitation, the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business and financial condition as well as general economic, business, and market conditions, competitive actions and other unforeseen changes and general uncertainties in the marketplace, changes in government regulations, including healthcare reform, customer purchasing decisions, including changes in payer regulations or policies, other adverse actions of governmental and third-party payers, changes in testing guidelines or recommendations, federal, state, and local governmental responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, the effect of public opinion on the Company’s reputation, adverse results in material litigation matters, failure to maintain or develop customer relationships, our ability to develop or acquire new products and adapt to technological changes, failure in information technology, systems or data security, the number of revenue days in a financial period, personnel costs, and the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, and employee relations. These factors, in some cases, have affected and in the future (together with other factors) could affect the Company’s ability to implement the Company’s business strategy and actual results could differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to provide any updates to these forward-looking statements even if its expectations change. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Further information on potential factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect operating and financial results is included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Forms 10-Q, including in each case under the heading RISK FACTORS, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC.









###





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005882/en/