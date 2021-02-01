Rockwell Automation Wins Big at 34th Annual Control Engineering 2021 Engineers' Choice Awards

[url="]Allen-Bradley+ControlLogix+EtherNet%2FIP+Communication+Module+%0A[/url]



Rockwell Automation, the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information, is pleased to announce it has been honored at the2021 Engineers’ Choice Awards.34Annual Engineers’ Choice Awards program is the premier award for new products in the automation, control, and instrumentation technology markets. The annual reader’s choice program was created to providereaders with information about the top new product in their fields.The following eight products, all from separate categories, are recognized this year:Winner: Network Integration – Ethernet Hardware, Switches categoryWinner: Motion Control categoryWinner: Process Control Systems categoryHonorable Mention: Motion Control – Drives categoryHonorable Mention: Software – Asset Management, Reporting categoryHonorable Mention: IIoT Connectivity – Software categoryHonorable Mention: Motion Control – Drives, Servo categoryHonorable Mention: Software – Control Design categoryis the leader in connecting the global industrial engineering audience through coverage of and education about automation, control, and instrumentation technologies in a regionally focused, actionable manner through online and print media and in-person events. For more than 65 years,has been the recognized global information leader for automation engineers who design, implement, maintain, and manage control/instrumentation systems, components, and equipment. This audience continues to recognizeas the leader in the field due to our comprehensive coverage of automation technologies and applications.[url="]Rockwell+Automation%2C+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,500 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit [url="]www.rockwellautomation.com[/url].

