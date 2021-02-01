>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
Articles (3231) 

Mairs and Power Comments on Amazon

Guru stock highlight

February 01, 2021 | About: AMZN +4.26%
We had held off taking a position in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) largely due to concerns about the company's slim margins. But in 2020, we saw its core margins nearly double as more consumers shopped online, which in turn led to greater utilization and route density within Amazon's delivery network. In addition, Amazon's advertising business, which represents a small portion of its overall sales, has been growing quickly. Advertising could become a third leg of growth for the company along with e-commerce and Amazon Web Services. In short, Amazon checks all of our boxes — it has a strong management team, great growth prospects, and a strong competitive advantage. And last year, we initiated our position at an intriguing valuation.

From Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) Growth Fund's fourth-quarter 2020 letter.

Also check out:

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Sydnee Gatewood

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)