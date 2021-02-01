Symons Capital Management Inc Buys Campbell Soup Co, Gilead Sciences Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Annaly Capital Management Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, Newell Brands Inc

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Symons Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Campbell Soup Co, Gilead Sciences Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, FTI Consulting Inc, sells Annaly Capital Management Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, Newell Brands Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Symons Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Symons Capital Management Inc owns 80 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CPB, GILD, LMT, BDX, NJR, NGD, CRON, XLE, THS, OTTR,

CPB, GILD, LMT, BDX, NJR, NGD, CRON, XLE, THS, OTTR, Added Positions: FCN, TLT, GDX, XLU, FDP, SHY, IYR, LQD, XLF, GBF, GLD, RWM, SIL, SLV, SH, FXI, FLOT, EDV,

FCN, TLT, GDX, XLU, FDP, SHY, IYR, LQD, XLF, GBF, GLD, RWM, SIL, SLV, SH, FXI, FLOT, EDV, Reduced Positions: NWL, USB, UPS, AEM, XLP, TWNK, D, DUK, ERIC, NEE, BMY, PPL, KO, T, SJM, AES, IRM, PAAS, EXC, WM, KHC, BRK.B, TAP, HSY, XOM, GEO, CVX,

NWL, USB, UPS, AEM, XLP, TWNK, D, DUK, ERIC, NEE, BMY, PPL, KO, T, SJM, AES, IRM, PAAS, EXC, WM, KHC, BRK.B, TAP, HSY, XOM, GEO, CVX, Sold Out: NLY, ED, ADM, XLV, UNFI, CVET, NRZ,

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) - 176,872 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 104,415 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15% Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 105,475 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2% Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 86,296 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1% PPL Corp (PPL) - 278,945 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%

Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Campbell Soup Co. The purchase prices were between $46.12 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $48.33. The stock is now traded at around $48.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.05%. The holding were 150,415 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $65.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 117,333 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.32. The stock is now traded at around $324.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 16,285 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.1. The stock is now traded at around $261.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 15,512 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in New Jersey Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.37 and $38.13, with an estimated average price of $32.74. The stock is now traded at around $35.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,932 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Symons Capital Management Inc initiated holding in New Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.73 and $2.37, with an estimated average price of $2.04. The stock is now traded at around $2.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 136,123 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Symons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in FTI Consulting Inc by 152.48%. The purchase prices were between $97.01 and $114.75, with an estimated average price of $107.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 31,598 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Symons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.76%. The purchase prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $152.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 24,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Symons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 95.57%. The purchase prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14. The stock is now traded at around $35.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,222 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Symons Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc by 29.87%. The purchase prices were between $20.78 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $24.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,239 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $6.98 and $8.56, with an estimated average price of $7.76.

Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $69.65 and $83.05, with an estimated average price of $77.57.

Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The sale prices were between $46.24 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $49.47.

Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25.

Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in United Natural Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $19.49, with an estimated average price of $16.76.

Symons Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Covetrus Inc. The sale prices were between $24.45 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $27.09.