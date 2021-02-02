US Indexes Start February With Gains

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 30,211.91 on Monday with a gain of 229.29 points or 0.76%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,773.86 for a gain of 59.62 points or 1.61%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,403.39 for a gain of 332.70 points or 2.55%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 30.24 for a loss of 2.85 points or -8.61%.

Monday's Market Movers

U.S. indexes started the new month with gains. Semiconductors and consumer discretionary led the charge. A report from the Congressional Budget Office said the U.S. economy could return to a pre-pandemic peak by the middle of this year, mainly in reference to gross domestic product. The Fed's Rosengren said Monday that the economy is still in a deep recession.

In other news:

The ISM New York Index increased to 61.3 from 58.

The Treasury held auctions for 119-day bills at a rate of 0.075% and 42-day bills at a rate of 0.070%.

Across the board:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was down -31.5%

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) gained 10.47%

Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS) gained 9.77%

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,126.16 for a gain of 52.52 points or 2.53%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,210.25 for a gain of 21.54 points or 1.81%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 14,752.21 for a gain of 384.96 points or 2.68%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 9508.87 for a gain of 165.34 points or 1.77%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,388.77 for a gain of 48.65 points or 2.08%; the S&P 100 at 1,737.10 for a gain of 27.35 points or 1.60%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,248.90 for a gain of 323.52 points or 2.50%; the Russell 3000 at 2,274.54 for a gain of 38.17 points or 1.71%; the Russell 1000 at 2,135.96 for a gain of 34.59 points or 1.65%; the Wilshire 5000 at 39,727.65 for a gain of 670.16 points or 1.72%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 699.31 for a gain of 7.27 points or 1.05%.

