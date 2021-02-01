>
ADM Named to FORTUNE Magazine's Most Admired Company List for 13th Consecutive Year

February 01, 2021 | About: NYSE:ADM


ADM (NYSE: ADM) was named one of the world’s most admired companies in the food production industry by FORTUNE Magazine for the 13th year in a row.



FORTUNE’s “World's Most Admired Companies” list is the definitive report card on corporate reputation, and is developed by FORTUNE and Korn Ferry. The 2021 list ranked companies in 52 major industries on nine criteria — from investment value, innovation, and quality of management and products, to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. The ranking included 670 companies in 30 countries and was based on executives who work at the companies in that group.



“We believe in paving the way through good practices, progressive solutions and mindful actions,” said Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano. “We are extremely honored to once again be named one of the most admired companies in our industry. For us, it’s a recognition of our focus on making a positive impact for people and the planet.”



About ADM



At ADM, we unlock the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. With industry-advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste, and a commitment to sustainability, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. We’re a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world’s premier agricultural origination and processing company. Our breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise give us unparalleled capabilities to meet needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we enrich the quality of life the world over. Learn more at [url="]www.adm.com[/url].



Source: Corporate Release

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210201005921/en/


