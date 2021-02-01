SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds DMYD, EXPC, ATAC, and GIK Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE: DMYD)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE: DMYD) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Genius Sports Group Limited ("GSG"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, DMYD will acquire GSG through a reverse merger that will result in GSG becoming a public company. If you own DMYD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/dmyd/

Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: EXPC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: EXPC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held Blade Urban Air Mobility, Inc. ("Blade"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, EXPC will acquire Blade through a reverse merger that will result in Blade becoming a public company traded on the NASDAQ. The estimated post-transaction equity value of the combined company is approximately $825 million. If you own EXPC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/EXPC/

Altimar Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ATAC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Altimar Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ATAC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held Owl Rock Capital Group ("Owl Rock") and Dyal Capital Partners ("Dyal Capital"). ATAC will combine with Owl Rock and Dyal Capital via a reverse merger to create a single publicly-traded company. If you own ATAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/ATAC/

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: GIK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: GIK) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately held Lightning eMotors. Under the terms of the merger agreement, GIK will acquire Lightning eMotors through a reverse merger that will result in Lightning eMotors becoming a publicly traded company. If you own GIK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/gik/ /

