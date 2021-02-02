Lennar and Ring Redefine Smart, Secure Living with New Lennar Communities Connected by Ring

MIAMI, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation's leading homebuilders, and Ring, a leader in home security, today announced Lennar Communities Connected by Ring, a groundbreaking suite of connected home products in new Lennar homes managed seamlessly by the Ring app.

Lennar Communities Connected by Ring enhances The Connected Home by Lennar with a simplified customer experience that aims to set a new industry standard for how communities are built and enjoyed. The Connected Home by Lennar integrates valued technology features such as security and convenience in a suite of premiere smart devices, reflecting Lennar's relentless efforts to design and build homes that meet the needs of families well into the future.

The home has become even more central to everyday life as families count on it not only as safe shelter – but also as office, school, gym and restaurant. Homes in Lennar Communities Connected by Ring start with the Ring Alarm security system and Ring Video Doorbell Pro, integrating leading technologies developed by innovative brands such as Level, eero, Moen, Honeywell Home by Resideo and myQ smart garage technology to create a unified experience that emphasizes convenience and comfort alongside safety and security. Homeowners can control their compatible locks, garage door, thermostat and alarms, as well as get alerts for leak detection in one easy-to-use app – the Ring app. Additional compatible devices can also be added and customized to each family's unique needs. Whether they're home or away, Lennar homeowners now have control and awareness of their home from anywhere.

"Technology and innovation are a core focus of Lennar's homebuilding and financial services platforms," said Lennar Executive Chairman, Stuart Miller. "Through our LENx technology division, we have invested in and innovated with best-in-class brands to re-imagine important elements of the home purchase, finance, and living experience. Our strategic relationships with Ring, Alloy, Level, Moen, eero and others in developing connected communities are an important extension of our strategy. In particular, we strongly believe that the simplicity and security focus of Ring coupled with the company's aggressive innovation cycle is quickly becoming the industry standard.

"Technology permeates every aspect of our lives and our goal in building it into our homes is to enhance the way families live for years to come. Ring's mission of making neighborhoods safer aligns perfectly with ours – not only by connecting neighbors to one another, but also bringing an entire suite of smart home products together in an intelligent way that simplifies life rather than complicating it."

"At Ring we want to continue raising the bar for innovation in community security, and we're thrilled to work with Lennar to create a secure, connected lifestyle for homebuyers," said Jamie Siminoff, Founder and Chief Inventor at Ring. "By building entire communities of connected homes, we are able to bring neighbors together like never before. This collaboration offers an opportunity for homebuyers to live in a home that is designed to adapt specifically to their unique needs while enabling a connected experience across the entire community."

The Connected Home by Lennar will be offered nationwide as part of Lennar's signature Everything's Included program, which incorporates the most desired features in every new home as standard. Included with these homes are:

Ring - A flexible and expandable Ring Alarm security system, featuring Ring Video Doorbell Pro, contact sensors for doors and windows, a keypad, motion sensors, and a smoke and carbon monoxide listener. Additionally, Ring smart lights and other compatible smart devices can be added and controlled via the Ring app;

- A flexible and expandable Ring Alarm security system, featuring Ring Video Doorbell Pro, contact sensors for doors and windows, a keypad, motion sensors, and a smoke and carbon monoxide listener. Additionally, Ring smart lights and other compatible smart devices can be added and controlled via the Ring app; Level - Level's invisible smart locks are designed to fit everyday life and allow family and friends to access the home in a way that's most convenient for them – touch, smartphone, a key card, or even a regular key;

- Level's invisible smart locks are designed to fit everyday life and allow family and friends to access the home in a way that's most convenient for them – touch, smartphone, a key card, or even a regular key; eero wifi - Featuring Wi-Fi 6, eero Pro 6 offers the latest wifi technology delivering faster speeds, higher performance, and better support for simultaneously connected devices throughout your home. eero is constantly working in the background to keep your network safe and secure with automatic software updates that provide the latest security patches, bug fixes, and feature upgrades;

- Featuring Wi-Fi 6, eero Pro 6 offers the latest wifi technology delivering faster speeds, higher performance, and better support for simultaneously connected devices throughout your home. eero is constantly working in the background to keep your network safe and secure with automatic software updates that provide the latest security patches, bug fixes, and feature upgrades; Moen - The Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff is a smart leak detection and water monitoring device that provides 24/7 protection and can automatically turn off the water to the home if a leak or risk is detected. Lennar is the first major homebuilder to include Flo by Moen as a standard feature;

- The Flo by is a smart leak detection and water monitoring device that provides 24/7 protection and can automatically turn off the water to the home if a leak or risk is detected. Lennar is the first major homebuilder to include Flo by Moen as a standard feature; Resideo - A Honeywell Home smart thermostat that allows a homeowner to adjust the home's temperature from anywhere;

- A Honeywell Home smart thermostat that allows a homeowner to adjust the home's temperature from anywhere; LiftMaster myQ Smart™ Garage Control - LiftMaster's myQ Smart Garage Control allows homeowners to control, secure and monitor the garage door from anywhere in the world;

- LiftMaster's myQ Smart Garage Control allows homeowners to control, secure and monitor the garage door from anywhere in the world; Alloy SmartHome - Self-guided tour technology, enabled by Alloy SmartHome, that enables customer access to homes to allow for independent, flexible home tours.

Lennar installs the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Level smart locks, Flo by Moen, myQ garage door opener and Honeywell Home smart thermostat during construction while the other devices and services are easy, do-it-yourself setups after a homebuyer moves in. The eero app walks a homeowner through setup and allows them to manage their network from anywhere. The Ring Alarm also offers expandability so homeowners can add supplemental compatible products to their home.

"As LENx has across many facets of real estate – from the sales process to title, insurance and escrow – Lennar Communities Connected by Ring has set a new standard in delivering the smartest home in the most simple and convenient way," said Eric Feder, LENx Managing General Partner. "What people expect from technology is that it opens new doors or removes old obstacles so they can focus on what's important to them. That informs every investment and collaboration at LENx. Lennar Communities Connected by Ring keeps homeowners connected to the things and people that matter most to them."

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

About Ring

Since its founding in 2013, Ring has been on a mission to make neighborhoods safer, together for everyone. From the first-ever Video Doorbell, to the award-winning DIY Ring Alarm system, Ring's smart home security product line, as well as the Neighbors app, offer users affordable whole-home and neighborhood security. At Ring, we are committed to making security accessible and convenient for everyone—while working hard to bring communities together. Ring is an Amazon company. For more information, visit www.ring.com. With Ring, you're always home.

