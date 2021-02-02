NeoGenomics and Tempus Join the Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Coalition

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Coalition (ACGP) announced today the addition of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) and Tempus to its coalition of diagnostics companies and laboratory service providers to advocate for appropriate broad U.S. health insurance coverage of comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) for patients living with advanced cancer.

NeoGenomics is a premier cancer diagnostics and pharma services company serving oncologists, pathologists, pharmaceutical companies, academic centers, and others with innovative diagnostic, prognostic, and predictive testing.

Tempus, a leader in precision medicine and artificial intelligence, is a technology company that has built the world's largest library of clinical and molecular data and an operating system to make that information accessible and useful to physicians to enable data-driven treatment decisions.

"NeoGenomics' and Tempus' commitment to innovation to help identify the mutations driving advanced cancers make them valuable partners in ACGP's mission to raise awareness about CGP for advanced cancer patients," said Jim Almas, MD, vice president and national medical director of clinical effectiveness at Labcorp, and the chairman of ACGP.

"We are thrilled to be supporting the important mission of ACGP and its goal of raising awareness about the need for a comprehensive genomic profiling approach in clinical diagnosis and treatment therapy decisions," said Douglas VanOort, NeoGenomics' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "ACGP's goal of increasing patient access and insurance coverage of CGP resonates with our ongoing investments in CGP testing."

"Tempus' smart diagnostic testing platform provides physicians with the information they need to personalize patient treatment," said Ryan Fukushima, Chief Operating Officer of Tempus. "We believe that all cancer patients should have access to genomic profiling, and ACGP's aim to increase insurance coverage of this critical service aligns well with our mission."

CGP testing performed soon after a diagnosis of advanced cancer better informs medical management, including treatment decisions and patient care, which can improve clinical outcomes. In advocating for coverage of CGP, ACGP will educate health insurers and other healthcare stakeholders about the clinical utility and economic value of CGP.

All companies that offer CGP tests or offer a product with CGP CDx are eligible for consideration of membership in ACGP. If you are interested in learning more about becoming a member, please contact us here .

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services. NeoGenomics provides one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Pharma Services Division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories in Fort Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Carlsbad and San Diego, California; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; and CAP accredited laboratories in Rolle, Switzerland, and Singapore. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

For more information, visit: http://www.neogenomics.com

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. Tempus is a technology with one of the world's largest libraries of clinical and molecular data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus enables physicians to mark real-time, data-driven decisions to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools to learn as the company gathers more data.

For more information, visit: http://www.tempus.com

About the Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Coalition

Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (ACGP) is a collaborative coalition of leading molecular diagnostics companies and laboratories that aims to raise awareness about comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) for advanced cancer patients.

For more information, visit http://www.accesstoCGP.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neogenomics-and-tempus-join-the-access-to-comprehensive-genomic-profiling-coalition-301218197.html

SOURCE Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling