Paylocity Commitment to Employee and Client Development Recognized in ATD Top 100 BEST Award

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY), a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions, today announced it has received the Top 100 BEST Award from the Association for Talent Development (ATD) for excellence in building modern employee learning solutions. The BEST Awards recognize organizations that demonstrate enterprise-wide success as a result of employee talent development.

According to Gartner research , building critical skills and competencies for employees continues to rank as a top priority for HR leaders 2021 – reflecting increasing demands from employees for enhanced training and professional development opportunities. Paylocity responded to this need by providing flexible, mobile access to ever-expanding learning experiences through its Learning Management System (LMS). The BEST Award recognizes how Paylocity uses its LMS solution internally to develop and support employees and how these best practices are then incorporated into its own product roadmap

"We're thrilled to receive this recognition from ATD. The BEST Award is a reflection of our commitment to creating engaging ways for employees to learn and grow," said Steve Beauchamp, CEO of Paylocity. "Companies thrive and succeed because of their employees. Our modern workforce solutions, especially our LMS module, is designed to help our clients develop their employees and equip them to respond to challenges of today and tomorrow."

Employment development and training have become essential during the pandemic, and companies have sought to provide a variety of learning experiences for their newly remote employees. A new ATD report found that nearly 86% of organizations increased their use of learning videos in the past five years. In the past year, the company has enhanced its LMS offering to better support client needs during the pandemic, including support for user-generated content. Paylocity has seen a 50% increase in client course completions between May and December, and the mobile app module has been visited more than 2.1 million times since February 2020. This month, Paylocity released over 30 new training content modules on topics such as Diversity in Recruiting and Networking, Health and Wellness, Working Remotely, Inclusive Workplaces and Workplace Safety.

"We've had nothing but good feedback from the Paylocity LMS," stated Kristi Stuetzer, vice president of HR for Revere Plastics. "It's important to keep our employees engaged through training while also helping them develop in their careers. The Paylocity LMS helps us drive our training and development program which ultimately helps our employees, business, and customers."

"The Paylocity LMS has made a big difference in advancing our development goals. We've utilized the Paylocity training content, as well as creating and uploading our own, enhancing new hire orientation, safety education, and more," said Audrey Gustin, HR coordinator at Baxter Auto Group. "The LMS will play a key role in helping our employees reach their careers goals while serving our guests in a greater capacity."

For more information on Paylocity's LMS, please visit: https://www.paylocity.com/our-products/talent-management-system/learning-management-system-lms/ . For more information on ATD's Top 100 BEST Award, which will announce its final rankings in August 2021, visit: https://www.td.org/best-award-winners .

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses tackle today's challenges while moving them toward the promise of tomorrow. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help people achieve their best through automation, data-driven insights, and engagement. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com .

