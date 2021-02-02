MongoDB Announces General Availability of Device to Cloud Data Sync to Accelerate Mission-Critical Mobile Development

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MongoDB , Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), the leading, modern general purpose database platform, today announced the general availability of MongoDB Realm Sync , a fully managed service which syncs data between the popular Realm mobile database and MongoDB Atlas . This new solution addresses the unique technical challenges of mobile and offline-first development, allowing organizations to rapidly build responsive applications for their customers and remote workforces that drive user adoption, improve productivity, and deliver ROI.

Realm Sync will enable teams to take advantage of robust bidirectional data sync between devices and the industry-leading multi-cloud database, MongoDB Atlas, without having to write complex conflict resolution and networking code. The Realm mobile database allows end users to read and write data to their devices, enabling zero-latency data retrieval and offline application functionality. With more than two billion downloads, applications built on Realm are used by millions each day. Bidirectional sync to MongoDB Atlas enables data captured on the device to be processed, analyzed, and combined with other data sets; this can then be delivered back to the user's device to deliver a better and more robust experience. Over 20,000 customers use MongoDB Atlas, now available in 79 regions across Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

"We're witnessing a mobile-led digital transformation that is changing how companies interact with their customers and how they support their workforces. The proliferation of 5G will only enable richer application experiences that rival what can be delivered on desktops today," said Sahir Azam, Chief Product Officer, MongoDB. "For developers who aspire to build these best-in-class experiences on mobile, Realm Sync can be transformative in reducing the amount of time to get these apps in the hands of users. Building on the strong foundations of the Realm mobile database and MongoDB Atlas, Realm Sync simplifies the development of mission-critical mobile applications with global reach."

"To support our edge computing strategy we've begun expanding the use of automation technologies within our distribution centers. We're evaluating using Realm and Realm Sync to assist with inbound and outbound parcel shipping use cases," said James Fairweather, Chief Innovation Officer, Pitney Bowes. "As an example, we are exploring building an app on Realm for our front-line workers to scan a package that would automatically sync the data back to MongoDB Atlas providing consistent reporting and up-to-date logistics throughout the shipping journey."

"Business apps tend to be rated less highly than consumer apps, suffer a high churn rate and have lower retention rates. They are designed to improve productivity, but fail to do so if they are not being used," said William Fellows of 451 Research. "Apps should work offline—regardless of the strength of signal—be reactive to changes, show data that is synced in real-time across multiple users and provide a seamless experience when users move between devices. This is where Realm Sync comes in, with support for real-time data sync between the Realm Mobile Database and MongoDB Atlas."

Further Resources:

About MongoDB

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 22,600 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 130 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

Investor Relations

Brian Denyeau

ICR for MongoDB

646-277-1251

[email protected]

Media Relations

Ben Wolfson/Tom McMahon

MongoDB

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning the anticipated benefits of Realm Sync. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," "would" or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions or variations. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: the impact that the precautions we have taken in our business relative to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may have on our business; our ability to continue to build and maintain credibility with the developer community; our ability to form new and expand existing strategic partnerships; our ability to add new customers or increase sales to our existing customers; the growth and expansion of the market for database products and our ability to penetrate that market; and our ability to manage our growth effectively and successfully recruit and retain additional highly-qualified personnel. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2020 and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mongodb-announces-general-availability-of-device-to-cloud-data-sync-to-accelerate-mission-critical-mobile-development-301220104.html

SOURCE MongoDB, Inc.