Townsend Asset Management Corp Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Wynn Resorts, Robert Half International Inc, Sells WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc

Investment company Townsend Asset Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Wynn Resorts, Robert Half International Inc, CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, sells WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Intel Corp, Humana Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Townsend Asset Management Corp . As of 2020Q4, Townsend Asset Management Corp owns 168 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 27,292 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. New Position WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 110,028 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.60% Visa Inc (V) - 26,044 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,922 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,201 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%

Townsend Asset Management Corp initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $328.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.89%. The holding were 27,292 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Townsend Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.82 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $59.92. The stock is now traded at around $67.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 10,280 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Townsend Asset Management Corp initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Com. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,119 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Townsend Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $163.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,567 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Townsend Asset Management Corp initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.48. The stock is now traded at around $89.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,425 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Townsend Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $47.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,752 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Townsend Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 84.16%. The purchase prices were between $69.01 and $115.93, with an estimated average price of $93.04. The stock is now traded at around $106.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 20,576 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Townsend Asset Management Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 58.53%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,040 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Townsend Asset Management Corp added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 22.10%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $71.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,837 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Townsend Asset Management Corp added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 22.97%. The purchase prices were between $217.66 and $266.19, with an estimated average price of $241.31. The stock is now traded at around $249.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,196 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Townsend Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.48%. The purchase prices were between $178.76 and $215.29, with an estimated average price of $197.47. The stock is now traded at around $219.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,504 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Townsend Asset Management Corp added to a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR by 28.34%. The purchase prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98. The stock is now traded at around $133.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Townsend Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The sale prices were between $55.9 and $61, with an estimated average price of $58.28.

Townsend Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73.

Townsend Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $388.23 and $452.01, with an estimated average price of $415.38.

Townsend Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.32.

Townsend Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in WisdomTree International Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $43.39 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $47.69.