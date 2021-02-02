Vuzix Smart Glasses Improve Worker Safety and Maximize Machine Uptime in the Food Processing Industry

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, has announced another new use case with its products for the food processing industry, utilizing a newly developed software application from TOMRA, a leading provider of advanced beverage container collection and food sorting systems. Vuzix Smart Glasses are now compatible with TOMRA Visual Assist, which is an AR application that enables TOMRA's remote experts to provide specialist support to a customer or a TOMRA field service engineer on site to help maximize uptime, optimize food processing equipment performance, reduce costs and improve worker safety with a hands-free solution.

TOMRA Visual Assist is a valuable smart glasses-based tool that delivers remote training and shares specialist knowledge of highly complex products, enabling organizations to operate more efficiently while also addressing travel costs and current restrictions due to COVID-19. With food safety a high priority, field service engineers can now service more customers and locations, having reduced the need to travel for in-person plant visits. Customers are also benefiting from smart glasses by giving workers a hands-free solution that helps to improve safety and eliminate the need to look down at a tablet or phone.

As mentioned by Andreas Reddeman, VP and Head of Global Service at TOMRA Food, Aftermarket & Service, on TOMRA's corporate blog, "TOMRA Visual Assist enables a greater level of clarity in the communication and information transfer between the person on site and the expert providing guidance remotely. It acts as the local eyes of the remote TOMRA expert." He commented further, "With this tool, the customer's technician gets the support they need to resolve the issue immediately, bringing the machine back in operation. If a repair requires replacing a part, TOMRA's expert can easily identify it and ensure the right spare is sent, increasing the first-time fix rate. With TOMRA Visual Assist, our most skilled and experienced staff can spread their knowledge more broadly than they ever could if they had to travel to every site."

"Vuzix Smart Glasses continue to be deployed in an ever-widening number of use cases and industries around the world as more and more companies realize that sending a pair of our glasses can be more effective than sending a person. Deploying Vuzix Smart Glasses in enterprise is usually a safer, cheaper, faster, and in many aspects just a better way of doing business," stated Paul Travers, Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer.

