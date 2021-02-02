US Indexes Continue Gains Tuesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 30,687.48 on Tuesday with a gain of 475.57 points or 1.57%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,826.31 for a gain of 52.45 points or 1.39%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,612.78 for a gain of 209.38 points or 1.56%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 25.56 for a loss of 4.68 points or -15.48%.

Tuesday's market movers

U.S. indexes closed higher again Tuesday. Democrats continued with negotiations for a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, while Senate Republicans are working on a $618 billion plan.

On the earnings calendar:

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN): Revenue of $125.55 billion increased 43.6% year over year and beat estimates by $5.82 billion. Fourth-quarter GAAP earnings of $14.09 per share beat estimates by $6.96. Jeff Bezos announced he is transitioning to executive chairman.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL): Revenue of $56.89 billion increased 23.5% year over year and beat estimates by $4 billion. Fourth-quarter GAAP earnings of $22.30 beat estimates by $6.58.

of $22.30 beat estimates by $6.58. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE): Revenue of $11.68 billion increased 11.8% year over year and beat estimates by $360 million. Fourth-quarter GAAP earnings of 10 cents missed estimates by 30 cents and non-GAAP earnings of 42 cents missed estimates by 4 cents.

of 10 cents missed estimates by 30 cents and non-GAAP earnings of 42 cents missed estimates by 4 cents. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM): Revenue of $46.54 billion decreased 30.7% year over year and missed estimates by $2.22 billion. Fourth-quarter GAAP loss of $4.70 per share missed estimates by $3.42 and non-GAAP earnings of 3 cents beat estimates by 1 cent.

Across the board:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) gained 3.93% with news of a recall for 135,000 vehicles due to touch screen issues.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) +22.98%

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) +8.90%

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) +6.94%

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) +4.83%

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) +4.46%

Caterpillar (CAT) +4.34%

Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX) +12.63%

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,151.44 for a gain of 25.28 points or 1.19%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,212.08 for a gain of 1.83 points or 0.15%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,003.49 for a gain of 251.28 points or 1.70%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 9,545.77 for a gain of 36.90 points or 0.39%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,417.44 for a gain of 28.67 points or 1.20%; the S&P 100 at 1,760.96 for a gain of 23.86 points or 1.37%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,456.12 for a gain of 207.22 points or 1.56%; the Russell 3000 at 2,307.58 for a gain of 33.04 points or 1.45%; the Russell 1000 at 2,167.40 for a gain of 31.44 points or 1.47%; the Wilshire 5000 at 40,300.78 for a gain of 572.15 points or 1.44%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 707.30 for a gain of 7.99 points or 1.14%.

