>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Loomis publishes full-year report for January - December 2020 and removes the operating margin target for 2021

February 03, 2021 | About: OSTO:LOOMIS +2.76%

PR Newswire

SOLNA, Sweden, Feb. 3, 2021

SOLNA, Sweden, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth quarter 2020

Revenue for the fourth quarter amounted to SEK 4,537 million (5,342). Real growth was -7 percent (5), of which organic growth was -9 percent (1).

Loomis operating income (EBITA)1) amounted to SEK 467 million (693) and the operating margin was 10.3 percent (13.0). Excluding Loomis Pay, the operating margin was 11.0 percent (13.0).

Income before taxes amounted to SEK 203 million (552) and income after taxes was SEK 103 million (407).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 1.37 (5.42).

Cash flow from operating activities2) amounted to SEK 362 million (325), equivalent to 80 percent (48) of operating income (EBITA).

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic had an overall negative impact on revenue and operating income during the quarter. The significant differences compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 are related to the pandemic.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, several restructuring programs are ongoing in Europe to improve efficiency and the operating margin.

A dividend of SEK 5.50 per share (10.00) for 2019 was paid out in the fourth quarter.

Successful launch of Loomis Pay, the new platform for digital and cash payments.

Full-year 2020

Revenue for the period amounted to SEK 18,813 million (21,044). Real growth was -8 percent (5), of which organic growth was -9 percent (2).

Loomis operating income (EBITA)1) amounted to SEK 1,775 million (2,601) and the operating margin was 9.4 percent (12.4). Excluding Loomis Pay, the operating margin was 9.8 percent (12.4).

Income before taxes amounted to SEK 1,096 million (2,210) and income after taxes was
SEK 716 million (1,646).

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 9,52 (21,88).

Cash flow from operating activities2) amounted to SEK 2,218 million (2,057), equivalent to 129 percent (81) of operating income (EBITA).

Overall, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic had a significant negative impact on revenue and operating income for the year.

In light of the continuing corona pandemic that has delayed the recovery in retail and the hospitality industry, especially in Europe, Loomis' assessment is that the previously communicated operating margin target, of 12 - 14 percent for 2021, will likely not be achieved. As the market conditions for 2021 are still uncertain, due to the pandemic, Loomis has decided to remove the operating margin target.

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 6.00 per share for 2020 (5.50).

1) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Amortization of acquisition-related intangible fixed assets, Acquisition-related costs and revenue and Items affecting comparability.

2) The key financial number and the ratio are reported exclusive of impact from IFRS 16.

CONTACT:

Anders Haker
Chief Investor Relations Officer

Mobile: +1 281 795 8580
E-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/loomis-ab/r/loomis-publishes-full-year-report-for-january---december-2020-and-removes-the-operating-margin-targe,c3278457

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/51/3278457/1367164.pdf

Loomis publishes full-year report for January '€" December 2020 and removes the operating margin target for 2021

https://mb.cision.com/Public/51/3278457/bd608f96a8379828.pdf

Loomis full-year report January-December 2020 - press release

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loomis-publishes-full-year-report-for-january--december-2020-and-removes-the-operating-margin-target-for-2021-301220957.html

SOURCE Loomis AB


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)