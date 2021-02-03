Sherwin-Williams Announces Three-for-One Stock Split

CLEVELAND, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) ("Sherwin-Williams") today announced that its Board of Directors has approved and declared a three-for-one stock split in the form of a stock dividend to make the stock more accessible to employees and a broader base of investors.

Each Sherwin-Williams shareholder of record at the close of business on March 23, 2021 will receive two additional common shares for each then-held common share, to be distributed after close of trading on March 31, 2021. Trading of Sherwin-Williams common shares will begin on a stock split-adjusted basis on April 1, 2021.

About The Sherwin-Williams Company

Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. Sherwin-Williams manufactures products under well-known brands such as Sherwin-Williams®, Valspar®, HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot® and many more. With global headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, Sherwin- Williams® branded products are sold exclusively through a chain of more than 4,900 company-operated stores and facilities, while the company's other brands are sold through leading mass merchandisers, home centers, independent paint dealers, hardware stores, automotive retailers, and industrial distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group supplies a broad range of highly-engineered solutions for the construction, industrial, packaging and transportation markets in more than 120 countries around the world. Sherwin-Williams shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: SHW). For more information, visit www.sherwin.com.

