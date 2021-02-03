>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Sherwin-Williams Announces Three-for-One Stock Split

February 03, 2021 | About: NYSE:SHW +2.16%

PR Newswire

CLEVELAND, Feb. 3, 2021

CLEVELAND, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) ("Sherwin-Williams") today announced that its Board of Directors has approved and declared a three-for-one stock split in the form of a stock dividend to make the stock more accessible to employees and a broader base of investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Sherwin-Williams Company)

Each Sherwin-Williams shareholder of record at the close of business on March 23, 2021 will receive two additional common shares for each then-held common share, to be distributed after close of trading on March 31, 2021. Trading of Sherwin-Williams common shares will begin on a stock split-adjusted basis on April 1, 2021.

About The Sherwin-Williams Company

Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. Sherwin-Williams manufactures products under well-known brands such as Sherwin-Williams®, Valspar®, HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's® Water Seal®, Cabot® and many more. With global headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, Sherwin- Williams® branded products are sold exclusively through a chain of more than 4,900 company-operated stores and facilities, while the company's other brands are sold through leading mass merchandisers, home centers, independent paint dealers, hardware stores, automotive retailers, and industrial distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group supplies a broad range of highly-engineered solutions for the construction, industrial, packaging and transportation markets in more than 120 countries around the world. Sherwin-Williams shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: SHW). For more information, visit www.sherwin.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Jim Jaye
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.515.8682
[email protected]

Eric Swanson
Vice President, Investor Relations
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.566.2766
[email protected]

Media Contact:

Julie Young
Vice President, Global Corporate Communications
Sherwin-Williams
Direct: 216.515.8849
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sherwin-williams-announces-three-for-one-stock-split-301221155.html

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)