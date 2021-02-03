Peoples Gas is 'most improved' brand in customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2020 Gas Utility Business Customer Satisfaction study

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Gas is the most improved brand in customer satisfaction among natural gas utilities in the J.D. Power 2020 Gas Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study. The company earned an overall satisfaction index score of 822 in the Midwest, an improvement of 53 points over its 2019 score.

J.D. Power surveyed more than 9,600 business customers from 60 natural gas utilities across four regions, each serving more than 25,000 business customers. Overall satisfaction was measured across six categories: safety and reliability, billing and payment, corporate citizenship, customer service, price, and communications. Satisfaction was calculated on a 1,000-point scale.

Peoples Gas logged double-digit gains in all categories. The largest improvement in satisfaction came in corporate citizenship. Peoples Gas also made strong gains in its communications score, as the company made efforts to improve outreach to business customers on energy efficiency, safety and other issues.

The Peoples Gas Energy Efficiency Program has helped more than 4,000 business customers make improvements in their facilities and reduce their energy usage. Since the program began nine years ago, customers have received $35 million in incentives and saved more than 29 million therms of natural gas, a carbon dioxide reduction equivalent of taking more than 33,000 cars off the road.

"We are more focused than ever on our commitment to provide customers the safe and reliable service they count on every day to operate their businesses and keep our communities thriving," said Charles Matthews, president and CEO — Peoples Gas. "Even during a pandemic, our employees continued making improvements to better serve our customers."

