Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Duck Creek Technologies to Participate at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

February 03, 2021 | About: DCT +4.13%

BOSTON, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. ( DCT) (“Duck Creek”), a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property & casualty (“P&C”) insurance industry, announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Jackowski, and Chief Financial Officer, Vincent Chippari, will present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference.

The Duck Creek presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Duck Creek investor relations website at https://ir.duckcreek.com/. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.

About Duck Creek

Duck Creek Technologies is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand.

The information in this communication is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute, or form a part of, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Investor Contact:
Brian Denyeau
ICR
646-266-1251
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Paul Rechichi
Racepoint Global
617 624 3295
[email protected]

Sam A. Shay
Duck Creek Technologies
857 201 5784
[email protected]

