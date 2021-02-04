Trimble Teams with ROBORACE for its Autonomous Racing Series

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and ROBORACE, the world's first autonomous racing series with electric-powered vehicles, announced today a comprehensive technology and marketing alliance. As part of the alliance, ROBORACE will utilize Trimble's Applanix POS LVX™ GNSS-inertial systems in its next-generation autonomous race cars for Season 1 of the championship, which begins in September 2021.

ROBORACE was created to accelerate the development of autonomous software by pushing the technology to its limits in a range of controlled environments as well as educate and inform the world about autonomous driving. In 2019, the series held six events that drove over 36 million multi-channel video views.

As part of the technology and marketing alliance, Trimble will serve as the Official GNSS-Inertial Positioning Technology Partner and enable ROBORACE's engineering team to leverage Trimble resources such as technology, services and expertise that it provides across a wide variety of industries and applications in the rapidly expanding area of positioning and autonomy. In addition, Trimble will utilize the ROBORACE's media platform in its global marketing initiatives.

Chip Pankow, chief championship officer of ROBORACE, said: "At ROBORACE we are always looking for the best technology to incorporate into our cars and we're thrilled to announce this alliance. Trimble is a leader in the field and the small size and accuracy of the POS LVX is a perfect solution for us. These GNSS-inertial systems will be utilized in all vehicles participating in the ROBORACE championship."

"We are thrilled to be working with ROBORACE, the world's first extreme competition of racing teams developing self-driving artificial intelligence for autonomous driving systems," said Louis Nastro, director of Land Products, Applanix. "Trimble systems, software and solutions for positioning and orientation are designed for pinpoint accuracy, efficiency and ease of use, and are perfectly suited for autonomous vehicle applications such as ROBORACE."

Trimble provides on-road and off-road vehicle manufacturers the technology and engineering expertise necessary to support and augment their driverless vehicle development and production programs. The systems deliver a navigation solution that is fully customizable and includes integration and engineering services, field-tested hardware and proprietary software for highly accurate positioning. In addition, the technology enables highly accurate assessments of the full 360-degree environment around a vehicle to produce a robust representation, including static and dynamic objects, critical for successful vehicle autonomy.

About Trimble's Applanix POS LV and POS LVX

Designed to operate under the most difficult GNSS conditions found in urban and suburban environments, POS LV enables accurate positioning for road geometry, pavement inspection, GIS database and asset management, road surveying, as well as for vehicle dynamics and autonomous vehicle systems. POS LVX is a configuration of POS LV housed in a robust, rugged enclosure and easily incorporated into small vehicles, autonomous platforms and tight spaces of all types. For more information, visit: www.applanix.com/products/poslv.htm.

About ROBORACE

ROBORACE is the world's first racing series for autonomous driving systems. It was created to accelerate the development of autonomous software by pushing the technology to its limits in a range of controlled environments, and to educate and inform the world about autonomous driving. In 2019, the Alpha series held six events that drove over 36 million multi-channel video views. Roborace also set the Guinness World Record for having the fastest autonomous car in the world. The Robocar reached a speed of 282.42 km/h (175.49 mph). In September 2020, Roborace commenced its Beta series with six competing teams taking place at various locations until May 2021, featuring 12 races and involving mixed-reality elements dubbed "Roborace Metaverse." Learn more at: www.roborace.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, automotive, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

