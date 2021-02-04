MONTREAL, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") will disclose financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2021, ended December 31, 2020, on February 11, 2021.

Alithya will host a conference call followed by a question and answer period for the financial community at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time).

Financial statements, MD&A and presentation will be posted on the Investors page of Alithya's website (https://www.alithya.com/en/investors).

Conference call Date: February 11, 2021 Time: 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time) Call-in number: > Participants in North America: 1.833.921.1635, conference ID: 5147045 > Participants outside North America: 1.236.389.2651, conference ID: 5147045 Live webcast: https://www.icastpro.ca/aahx8b

Playback

For those unable to participate on the live call, a replay will be made available until Saturday, March 13, 2021, by dialing 1.855.859.2056, passcode 5147045.

About Alithya

Alithya Group inc. is a leader in strategy and digital transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, Alithya can count on more than 2,200 professionals in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya's integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: strategy services, application services, enterprise solutions and data and analytics. Alithya deploys solutions, services, and skillsets to craft tools tailored to its clients' unique business needs in the Financial Services, Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, Telecommunications, Transportation and Logistics, Professional Services, Healthcare, and Government sectors. To learn more, go to alithya.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alithya-to-release-third-quarter-fiscal-2021-results-on-february-11-301222172.html

SOURCE Alithya