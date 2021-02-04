>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Alithya to release third quarter fiscal 2021 results on February 11

February 04, 2021 | About: NAS:ALYA -1.3% TSX:ALYA +4.85%

PR Newswire

MONTREAL, Feb. 4, 2021

MONTREAL, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") will disclose financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2021, ended December 31, 2020, on February 11, 2021.

Alithya will host a conference call followed by a question and answer period for the financial community at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time).

Financial statements, MD&A and presentation will be posted on the Investors page of Alithya's website (https://www.alithya.com/en/investors).

Conference call

Date:

February 11, 2021

Time:

9:00 a.m. (Eastern time)

Call-in number:

> Participants in North America: 1.833.921.1635, conference ID: 5147045

> Participants outside North America: 1.236.389.2651, conference ID: 5147045

Live webcast:

https://www.icastpro.ca/aahx8b

Playback
For those unable to participate on the live call, a replay will be made available until Saturday, March 13, 2021, by dialing 1.855.859.2056, passcode 5147045.

About Alithya
Alithya Group inc. is a leader in strategy and digital transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, Alithya can count on more than 2,200 professionals in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya's integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: strategy services, application services, enterprise solutions and data and analytics. Alithya deploys solutions, services, and skillsets to craft tools tailored to its clients' unique business needs in the Financial Services, Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, Telecommunications, Transportation and Logistics, Professional Services, Healthcare, and Government sectors. To learn more, go to alithya.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alithya-to-release-third-quarter-fiscal-2021-results-on-february-11-301222172.html

SOURCE Alithya


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)