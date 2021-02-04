Diebold Nixdorf Outlines Social And Environmental Progress In 2020 CSR Report

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in driving connected commerce for the banking and retail industries, today issued its 2020 corporate social responsibility (CSR) report , including information on the company's sustainability and diversity and inclusion efforts.

The 2020 Diebold Nixdorf CSR report highlights the company's work to advance its solutions concerning economic, ecological and social factors, while remaining transparent and further developing its business in a sustainable and ethical fashion. Diebold Nixdorf's corporate social responsibility program forms a vital component of the company's global operational structure and culture, and is comprised of three main pillars:

Sustainable supply chain and operations are focused on building relationships and collaborating with customers, suppliers and environmental organizations to ensure that we are operating in a sustainable manner.

are focused on building relationships and collaborating with customers, suppliers and environmental organizations to ensure that we are operating in a sustainable manner. Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) commitments provide our employees a safe workplace with a zero injury, incident and health impact goal, while maintaining awareness of our place in the global community with responsible resource consumption.

commitments provide our employees a safe workplace with a zero injury, incident and health impact goal, while maintaining awareness of our place in the global community with responsible resource consumption. Corporate global citizenship efforts that support countless nonprofit organizations whose missions align with our values and whose work enhances the quality of life for people in need.

In addition, Diebold Nixdorf's CSR report outlines its recently introduced CARE Council — a dedicated group of employees responsible for driving key initiatives across the company that include diversity and inclusion, charitable giving strategies and establishing focused resource groups. Through this council, employees are committed to "CARE-ing" for each other by focusing on being considerate, aware, responsible and empathetic so that everyone feels appreciated, involved and supported with an equal opportunity to thrive.

Gerrard Schmid, Diebold Nixdorf president and chief executive officer, said: "Our global workforce is committed to doing the right thing. We have a responsibility to act sustainably, promote diversity and inclusion, remain transparent and conduct business ethically and with integrity. Whether we are participating in a local food drive, innovating to solve sustainable development challenges or working to protect labor rights and EHS standards, we are touching lives around the world and making a positive difference. I am proud to share our progress and accomplishments of 2020, and excited about our plans for 2021 and beyond."

