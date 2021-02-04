Integrated Capital Management, Inc. Buys SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, PIMCO High Income Fund, Sells Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund

Investment company Integrated Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, PIMCO High Income Fund, DWS Municipal Income Trust, DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust, sells Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Integrated Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Integrated Capital Management, Inc. owns 55 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 659,457 shares, 21.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 363,444 shares, 14.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 74,669 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 69,536 shares, 8.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11% Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 597,575 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94%

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.59 and $52.53, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,425 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $242.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO High Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $5.26 and $6.19, with an estimated average price of $5.7. The stock is now traded at around $6.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,506 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $11.01. The stock is now traded at around $11.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,279 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in DWS Municipal Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $10.8 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $11.2. The stock is now traded at around $11.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,261 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $11.66, with an estimated average price of $11.15. The stock is now traded at around $11.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,207 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Integrated Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund. The sale prices were between $9.47 and $9.52, with an estimated average price of $9.51.