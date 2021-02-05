Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables Attached)

- Sales $27.2 billion, down 3%
- Operating profit $3.3 billion, adjusted operating profit $5.8 billion, up 10%
- Operating profit margin 12.2%; adjusted operating profit margin 21.3%, up 260 basis points versus prior year
- EPS $4.70; adjusted EPS $8.23, up 12%
- Strong operating cash flow $7.4 billion, up 21%
- Returned $4.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases
- Reduced GHG emissions intensity by 16% versus 2018; target of 35% reduction by 2028
- Sales $7.3 billion, up 3% YoY
- Operating profit $1.0 billion, adjusted operating profit $1.6 billion, up 20%
- Operating profit margin 14.2%; adjusted operating profit margin 22.2%, up 320 basis points
- EPS $1.45; adjusted EPS $2.30, up 22%
- Strong operating cash flow $2.4 billion, up 12%
- First-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS guidance $2.20 - $2.25, represents 16% - 19% growth
- Full-year 2021 adjusted EPS guidance $9.10 - $9.30, represents 11% - 13% growth
- Increased annual dividend 10% and announced new $5 billion share repurchase program
Americas sales of $2,724 million were flat versus prior-year quarter, but increased 3% sequentially. Compared with fourth quarter 2019, underlying sales increased 3% driven by 2% higher pricing and 1% higher volume, primarily in the healthcare end market. Sequentially, price was stable and volumes grew 2%, led by higher demand in metals and manufacturing end markets. Operating profit of $748 million was 27.5% of sales, up 280 basis points versus prior year.APAC (Asia Pacific) sales of $1,572 million were 12% above prior year and up 6% sequentially. Compared to prior year, underlying sales grew 8% driven by 1% price attainment and 7% volume growth, primarily in the electronics end market and project start-ups. Sequentially, price was steady and volumes grew 3% led by higher demand in the electronics and metals end markets. Operating profit of $365 million was 23.2% of sales, up 190 basis points versus prior year.EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) sales of $1,746 million were up 6% versus prior year and grew 8% sequentially. Compared with fourth quarter 2019, underlying sales grew 4%, primarily led by 3% higher pricing. Sequentially, underlying sales grew 5% driven by 2% higher pricing and 3% volume growth, mainly in the healthcare end market. Operating profit of $437 million was 25.0% of sales, up 370 basis points versus prior year.Linde Engineering sales were $755 million, 2% below prior year, and operating profit was $100 million or 13.2% of sales. Order intake for the quarter was $355 million and third-party sale of equipment backlog was $4.7 billion.Earnings Call
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.comAdjusted amounts, free cash flow and return on capital are non-GAAP measures. See the attachments (Earnings release tables: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?u=7a630ecd7de1935bf044692ded5dcc8c) for a summary of non-GAAP reconciliations and calculations for adjusted amounts.Attachments: Summary Non-GAAP Reconciliations, Statements of Income, Balance Sheets, Statements of Cash Flows, Segment Information and Appendix: Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliations.*Note: We are providing adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") guidance for 2021. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) but excludes the impact of certain items that we believe are not representative of our underlying business performance, such as cost reduction and other charges, the impact of potential divestitures or other potentially significant items. Given the uncertainty of timing and magnitude of such items, we cannot provide a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP adjusted EPS guidance and the corresponding GAAP EPS measure without unreasonable effort.
