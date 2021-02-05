>
James Li
James Li
Articles (1461)

Value Screeners Identify Opportunities for February

A look at value screener records as investors monitor geopolitical events

February 05, 2021 | About: BRK.A -0.1% BRK.B -0.26%

As investors prepare for Valentine's Day and other events occurring during the month of February, GuruFocus' value screeners continue seeking investing opportunities around the globe.

U.S. market finishes first week of February with a bang

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 31,148.04, up 92.18 points from Thursday's close of 31,055.86 despite ranging between 31,085.79 and 31,225.52 during the day.

9f2a922c947f619cb107701243a9c66e.png

The broad market indexes increased at least 2% for the week despite job growth in December and January underperforming consensus estimates. The Labor Department said that total nonfarm payrolls increased 49,000 during January, compared to the Dow Jones estimate of 50,000 jobs added. Additionally, the decline in jobs during December increased from the initial estimate of 114,000 to 227,000.

9aa756000c643ed43e0b128086f47255.png

Stocks also received a boost as investors monitored the potential for increased stimulus: The Senate passed a budget resolution on Friday morning aimed at passing a $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.

Undervalued-Predictable and Buffett-Munger model portfolios start month strong

According to the GuruFocus Model Portfolios pages, the Undervalued-Predictable and Buffett-Munger model portfolios returned 6.23% and 9.47% during January, outperforming the Standard & Poor's 500 index return of 3.08%.

Likewise, the Historical Low Price-Sales and Historical Low Price-Book model portfolios returned 3.84% and 3.82% during January.

GuruFocus Premium members can view the list of stocks that align with Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) co-managers Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio)'s investing strategy. Buffett and Munger listed several key criteria of good companies at fair prices, including predictable revenue and earnings, strong profit margins and low valuations.

Table 1 summarizes the value screener records for each region as of Friday.

Screener

USA

Asia

Europe

Canada

UK/ Ireland

Oceania

Latin America

Africa

India

Ben Graham Net-Net

84

453

156

29

23

10

7

7

194

Undervalued-Predictable

89

207

189

21

58

5

76

17

44

Buffett-Munger

15

111

83

1

29

2

24

4

29

Historical Low Price-Sales

96

209

99

7

28

0

47

11

11

Historical Low Price-Book

129

249

136

14

54

0

63

15

14

Peter Lynch Screener

22

34

15

3

4

1

9

3

1

Dividend Stocks

47

43

96

5

5

7

14

11

9

Table 1

Disclosure: No positions.

About the author:

James Li
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!

Visit James Li's Website


