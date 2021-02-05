Value Screeners Identify Opportunities for February

As investors prepare for Valentine's Day and other events occurring during the month of February, GuruFocus' value screeners continue seeking investing opportunities around the globe.

U.S. market finishes first week of February with a bang

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 31,148.04, up 92.18 points from Thursday's close of 31,055.86 despite ranging between 31,085.79 and 31,225.52 during the day.

The broad market indexes increased at least 2% for the week despite job growth in December and January underperforming consensus estimates. The Labor Department said that total nonfarm payrolls increased 49,000 during January, compared to the Dow Jones estimate of 50,000 jobs added. Additionally, the decline in jobs during December increased from the initial estimate of 114,000 to 227,000.

Stocks also received a boost as investors monitored the potential for increased stimulus: The Senate passed a budget resolution on Friday morning aimed at passing a $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package.

Undervalued-Predictable and Buffett-Munger model portfolios start month strong

According to the GuruFocus Model Portfolios pages, the Undervalued-Predictable and Buffett-Munger model portfolios returned 6.23% and 9.47% during January, outperforming the Standard & Poor's 500 index return of 3.08%.

Likewise, the Historical Low Price-Sales and Historical Low Price-Book model portfolios returned 3.84% and 3.82% during January.

GuruFocus Premium members can view the list of stocks that align with Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) co-managers Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio)'s investing strategy. Buffett and Munger listed several key criteria of good companies at fair prices, including predictable revenue and earnings, strong profit margins and low valuations.

Table 1 summarizes the value screener records for each region as of Friday.

Screener USA Asia Europe Canada UK/ Ireland Oceania Latin America Africa India Ben Graham Net-Net 84 453 156 29 23 10 7 7 194 Undervalued-Predictable 89 207 189 21 58 5 76 17 44 Buffett-Munger 15 111 83 1 29 2 24 4 29 Historical Low Price-Sales 96 209 99 7 28 0 47 11 11 Historical Low Price-Book 129 249 136 14 54 0 63 15 14 Peter Lynch Screener 22 34 15 3 4 1 9 3 1 Dividend Stocks 47 43 96 5 5 7 14 11 9

Disclosure: No positions.

