Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Feb. 5

The largest insider buys this week were in Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN), Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW), Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) and Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST).

Texas Instruments director bought 5,975 shares

Director Martin S. Craighead bought 5,975 shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on Jan. 28 for an average price of $166.91. The share price has increased by 1.81% since then.

Texas Instruments is an American technology company that focuses on designing and manufacturing semiconductors and integrated circuits, which it then sells to electronics designers and manufacturers. The company is one of the top 10 semiconductor companies worldwide, based on sales volume. The company has a market capitalization of $156.23 billion; as of Feb. 5, it traded at $169.93.

On Jan. 21, Texas Instruments announced the board of directors declared a regular cash dividend of $1.02 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on Feb. 8 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 1.

Charles Schwab director bought 3,636 shares

Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 3,636 shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on Feb. 4 for an average price of $54.08. The stock has gained 3.07% since then.

Charles Schwab is a major American bank and brokerage firm. The company provides services for both individuals and institutions that are investing online by offering an electronic trading platform for the purchase and sale of financial securities. The company also provides margin lending and cash management services. The company has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion; as of Feb. 5, it traded at $55.74.

On Jan. 27, Charles Schwab announced the board of directors declared a regular cash dividend of 18 cents per common share. The dividend will be payable on Feb. 26 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 12.

Crown Castle International director bought 2,000 shares

Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) on Feb. 1 for an average price of $164.15. Since then, the share price has fallen 1.15%.

Crown Castle International is an American wireless communication services company. It is the United States' largest provider of shared communications infrastructure with more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions. The company has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion; as of Feb. 5, it traded at $162.26.

On Jan. 27, Crown Castle International announced it has signed a new long-term agreement with Verizon to support Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Nationwide deployment. Per the terms of the agreement, Verizon will lease 15,000 new small cells from Crown Castle over the next four years. The small cell leases will have an initial term of 10 years once installed.

Fastenal director bought 1,080 shares

Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,080 shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) on Feb. 1 for an average price of $46.5. The share price has risen 1.72% since then.

Fastenal is an American industrial supply company that focuses on distributing industrial, safety and construction supplies. The company has over 2,600 branches throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Canada. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion; as of Feb. 5, it traded at $47.30.

On Feb. 4, Fastenal released sales information for January of 2021. Net sales for the month totaled $447.952 million, representing a 3.2% increase compared to net sales of $462.858 million during the prior-year period prior year.

For the complete list of stocks that were bought by their company executives, go to Insider Trades.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.