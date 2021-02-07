3 High-Yield Stocks for the Dividend Investor

The following companies may be of interest to dividend investors as their stocks are offering much higher dividend yields than the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 dividend yields 1.50% as of Friday, Feb. 5.

Still, Wall Street sell-side analysts have issued positive ratings for these stocks, which indicates their share prices are expected to move higher over the months ahead.

Orchid Island Capital

The first company is Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC), a Vero Beach, Florida-based real estate investment trust focuesd on residential mortgage-backed securities in the U.S.

Based on Friday's closing price of $5.52 per share, Orchid Island offers a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 14.04% and a forward dividend yield of 14.13%. The company is currently paying a monthly dividend of 6.5 cents per common share. The last payment was made on Jan. 27, while the next one will be distributed on Feb. 24.

Orchid Island has paid dividends for about 15 years.

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10 to the company.

The stock holds one recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $5.50 per share on Wall Street.

The share price has declined by 9.2% over the past year, which determined a market capitalization of $469.87 million and a 52-week range of $1.53 to $6.89.

The stock is neither oversold nor overbought, as signaled by a 14-day relative strength index of 59.

Boston Properties

The second company is Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP), a Boston-based REIT focusing on nearly 200 Class A office properties for a total of more than 50 million square feet of Class A office space.

Based on Friday's closing price of $92.12 per share, Boston Properties offers trailing 12-month and forward dividend yields of 4.26%. The last distribution made by the company was a quarterly cash dividend of 98 cents per common share that shareholders received on Jan. 28.

The company has been paying dividends for about 25 years.

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10 to the company.

The stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $101.33 per share on Wall Street.

The share price has fallen by 35.43% over the past year, which determined a market capitalization of $14.34 billion and a 52-week range of $69.69 to $147.83.

The 14-day RSI of 49 indicates that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Fidelity National Financial

The third company is Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF), a Jacksonville, Florida-based financial services company focusing on providing various insurance products to consumers, businesses and industries in the United States.

Based on Friday's closing price of $38.76 per share, Fidelity National Financial offers a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 3.48% and a forward dividend yield of 3.72%. The company is currently distributing a quarterly dividend of 36 cents per common share, with the last payment issued to shareholders on Dec. 31.

Fidelity National Financial has paid dividends for more than 15 years.

GuruFocus assigned the company a score of 5 out of 10 to both the company's financial strength rating and its profitability rating.

The stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $49 per share on Wall Street.

The share price has declined 15.70% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $11.38 billion and a 52-week range of $19 to $46.23.

With a 14-day RSI of 52, the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

