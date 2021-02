Renesas and Dialog Semiconductor to Join Forcesto Advance Global Leadership in Embedded Solutions

Acquisition of Dialog's low-power technologies and connectivity expertise centered around its mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) adds complementary product lines, strengthening Renesas' global footprint across large, high-growth markets in the IoT, industrial and automotive fields,

Expected to result in incremental revenue growth of approximately 200 million USD (non-GAAP operating income, approximately 21.0 billion yen) from cross selling and access to fast-growing industries alongside continued innovation of solution offerings; expects cost savings from operational efficiencies to result in a financial impact of approximately 125 million USD (non-GAAP operating income per year on a run rate basis, approximately 13.1 billion yen),

EUR 67.50 per share in cash to be paid for all Dialog outstanding shares (on a fully diluted basis), equivalent to a total equity value of approximately EUR 4.9 billion,

Expected to be accretive to Renesas' non-GAAP gross margin, and EBITDA after closing and to close by the end of 2021.

Scales Renesas' IoT sector capabilities with Dialog's low-power technologies

Unlocks further differentiation to Renesas system solution with connectivity

Adds engineering and design scale and more effective go-to-market initiatives

Delivers earnings accretion and cost savings

