Biohaven Provides Update On ESG Practices

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN; the "Company" or "Biohaven"), a biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, late-stage product candidates today announced the advancement of several important steps that underscore the company's commitment to sound Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices.

Maximizing long-term shareholder value and managing resources responsibly remains a key driving force for Biohaven's ESG strategy, with the Company dedicated to bringing innovative medicines forward for patients and to grow value for investors while maintaining an efficient and high-performing culture.

The Company's Board of Directors has recently designated its Nominating & Governance Committee (the "N&G Committee") to oversee a management ESG Working Group, responsible for evaluating, recommending and implementing policies, procedures and projects focused on the ESG impacts of the Company's operations, strategy, policies and procedures. The N&G Committee plans to meet periodically with the ESG Working Group to get updates and provide direction on the Company's strategy, initiatives and policies concerning ESG matters.

The Company also announced in January that Maryellen McQuade joined as Chief Talent and Sustainability Officer. Ms. McQuade joins Biohaven from Novo Nordisk where she was Corporate Vice President of Human Resources, and she has previously held leadership and other roles in human resources with Glaxo SmithKline, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, and Bristol-Myers Squibb. Ms. McQuade has deep expertise in talent acquisition, managerial development, and driving culture change and employee engagement efforts globally. She will work with the Company's leadership team to continue to strengthen Biohaven's commitment to empowering and developing employees and advance the corporate ESG sustainability efforts for the ESG Working Group. Full bio for Ms. McQuade can be found here at www.biohavenpharma.com.

Vlad Coric, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Biohaven commented, "We're thrilled with Maryellen joining our leadership team as there is natural synergy between talent and sustainability strategies. We know that employees want to work for companies that have sustainability and the social mission of our Company top of mind. And the elements that make a company sustainable also drive employee engagement, empowerment and ultimately contribute to more effective performance. Maryellen is known for her creative thinking, ability to break down complex problems and calm leadership style – we are fortunate to have her in the role as our first Chief Talent and Sustainability Officer."

Biohaven has recently published an ESG Highlights report in an effort to increase transparency of the Company's capabilities, the report can be accessed on the Company's Investor page. This initial disclosure is anticipated to be followed by a comprehensive ESG report to be published in mid-2021.

Maryellen McQuade added, "I am excited to join Biohaven where talent and sustainability are understood as key enablers to the Company strategy. Biohaven is known for its entrepreneurial approach, and I look forward to applying that energy to sustainability, an area that is prime for innovation."

About Biohaven

Biohaven is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, best-in-class therapies to improve the lives of patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, including rare disorders. Biohaven's neuroinnovation portfolio includes FDA-approved NURTEC® ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine and a broad pipeline of late-stage product candidates across three distinct mechanistic platforms: CGRP receptor antagonism for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine; glutamate modulation for obsessive-compulsive disorder and spinocerebellar ataxia; and myeloperoxidase (MPO) inhibition for multiple system atrophy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. More information about Biohaven is available at www.biohavenpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's business and product candidate plans and objectives (including ESG objectives) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include those related to the Company's ESG strategies and objectives and its ability to achieve those objectives. The use of certain words, including "believe", "continue", "may", "on track", "expects" and "will" and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Additional important factors to be considered in connection with forward-looking statements are described in the "Risk Factors" section of Biohaven's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2020 and Biohaven's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 9, 2020. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and Biohaven does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NURTEC and NURTEC ODT are registered trademarks of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Ireland DAC.

