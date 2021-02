RSL10 Smart Shot Camera from ON Semiconductor Enables Event Triggered Imaging with AI

Follow [url="]%40onsemi[/url] on Twitter.







ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq:ON), driving energy efficient innovations, is pleased to introduce the [url="]RSL10+Smart+Shot+Camera[/url], combining cloud-based AI with ultra-low-power image capture and recognition, to enable a new generation of [url="]IoT[/url] endpoints.The RSL10 Smart Shot Camera adds the power of AI-based image recognition to ultra-low-power IoT endpoints, such as surveillance cameras, restricted areas, factory automation, smart agriculture and smart homes. A companion smartphone application provides a user interface for the platform and acts as the gateway to cloud-based, AI-enabled object recognition services.The platform brings together a number of ON Semiconductor innovations, including the [url="]RSL10+SIP[/url], which provides ultra-low-power [url="]Bluetooth%26reg%3B+Low+Energy+technology[/url], and the [url="]ARX3A0+Mono+65%26deg%3B+DFOV+IAS+Module[/url]. The module is a compact prototype used for developing compact cameras with 360 fps mono imaging based on the [url="]ARX3A0+CMOS+image+sensor[/url]. Complemented by advanced motion and environment sensors and power and battery management, these technologies provide a complete solution that can be used to autonomously capture images and identify objects within them.Using the RSL10 Smart Shot Camera, developers can create an endpoint that automatically sends an image to the cloud for analysis when triggered by various elements including time or an environmental change, such as light or temperature. Equally, the camera platform can operate in low power mode while monitoring a specific part of its field of view, automatically taking an image when the scene's contents change. The image is then sent to the cloud for processing, using AI to determine the contents of the image and then taking the appropriate action.The image data is transferred to the cloud through a gateway, connected over Bluetooth Low Energy, using the RSL10 SIP. The low power credentials of the components used in the platform mean it can operate for extended periods of time from a single primary or secondary cell. The triggers are configured using the companion app, also over Bluetooth Low Energy.“Hyper automation is the next evolutionary step in the IoT,” said Wiren Perera, who heads IoT at ON Semiconductor. “The RSL10 Smart Shot Camera embraces that concept, by bringing the power of vision based AI closer to the edge to enable capabilities such as automatic object recognition and scene changes. We have been consistently delivering on a variety of device-to-cloud wireless sensor solutions. Enabling the seamless addition of vision takes this to another tier.”Typical applications may include adding smart cameras to wearable safety equipment, such as hard hats. In a commercial environment, a smart camera could be used to monitor the contents of a shopping cart, to support automated checkout. In vehicles, smart cameras will be used to monitor the occupants, such as small children in rear seats, to provide early warning of any safety issues. Around the home, smart cameras can scan the contents of cupboards to build shopping lists.The [url="]RSL10+Smart+Shot+Camera+%28SECO-RSL10-CAM-GEVB%29[/url] is available now through [url="]ON+Semiconductor+sales+representatives+and+authorized+distributors[/url].[url="]RSL10+Smart+Shot+Camera+Landing+Page+%0A[/url][url="]Where+to+Start+with+Event-Triggered+Imaging%3F[/url] (Video)[url="]What+is+Ultra+Low+Power+Event-Triggered+Imaging%3F[/url] (Blog)[url="]RSL10+Smart+Shot+Camera+%28SECO-RSL10-CAM-GEVB%29+Product+Page+%0A[/url]RSL10 Smart Shot App ([url="]iOS%26reg%3B[/url], [url="]GooglePlay%26trade%3B%29[/url]ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: [url="]ON[/url]) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in [url="]automotive%2C+communications%2C+computing%2C+consumer%2C+industrial%2C+medical%2C+aerospace+and+defense+applications[/url]. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.onsemi.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210208005117/en/