Genpact Named Leader Across Categories in NelsonHall Banking Managed Services Report

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NelsonHall, a leading global analyst firm, has named Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, a Leader in all categories of the latest NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) for Managed Services: Transforming the Financial Services Industry.

"Genpact's Leader ranking is a testament to its mature managed services business across all major geographies," said Andy Efstathiou, director of banking operations and transformation research, NelsonHall. "Its strong transformation-as-a-service capabilities allow it to help clients rapidly adopt automation across their entire environment."

NelsonHall ranked Genpact as a Leader in all categories, which includes banking managed services, managed business process services, professional services, support for new digital business models, and managed applications services categories. The report highlights Genpact's longstanding client base that stands to benefit from new managed service capabilities, and its strong consulting and technology delivery capabilities. In addition, the report cites as key strengths Genpact's artificial intelligence products and services and its experience in LEAN techniques, which apply to the use of digital technologies in the operations environment.

"To become future ready, banks need to accelerate transformation of their end-to-end business processes using advanced technologies like cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation," says Balkrishan Kalra, global business leader, Banking and Capital Markets, Genpact. "Genpact's extensive domain knowledge and managed services experience, combined with our suite of digital solutions, help banks build resilient, scalable operations that drive business outcomes."

