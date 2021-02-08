>
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Genpact Named Leader Across Categories in NelsonHall Banking Managed Services Report

February 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:G +1.64%

Genpact's digital and domain expertise and strategic acquisitions recognized for driving transformation for clients

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NelsonHall, a leading global analyst firm, has named Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, a Leader in all categories of the latest NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) for Managed Services: Transforming the Financial Services Industry.

New Genpact logo - September 2017 (PRNewsfoto/Genpact)

"Genpact's Leader ranking is a testament to its mature managed services business across all major geographies," said Andy Efstathiou, director of banking operations and transformation research, NelsonHall. "Its strong transformation-as-a-service capabilities allow it to help clients rapidly adopt automation across their entire environment."

NelsonHall ranked Genpact as a Leader in all categories, which includes banking managed services, managed business process services, professional services, support for new digital business models, and managed applications services categories. The report highlights Genpact's longstanding client base that stands to benefit from new managed service capabilities, and its strong consulting and technology delivery capabilities. In addition, the report cites as key strengths Genpact's artificial intelligence products and services and its experience in LEAN techniques, which apply to the use of digital technologies in the operations environment.

"To become future ready, banks need to accelerate transformation of their end-to-end business processes using advanced technologies like cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation," says Balkrishan Kalra, global business leader, Banking and Capital Markets, Genpact. "Genpact's extensive domain knowledge and managed services experience, combined with our suite of digital solutions, help banks build resilient, scalable operations that drive business outcomes."

See these links for more information about Genpact's banking and financial services capabilities, and the NelsonHall report.

About Genpact
Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. We drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for our clients, guided by our experience running thousands of processes primarily for Global Fortune 500 companies. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent companies' ways of working. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Danielle D'Angelo

Genpact Media Relations – Americas

+1 914-336-7951

[email protected]




Siya Belliappa

Genpact Media Relations – India

+91 9823133365

[email protected]




Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genpact-named-leader-across-categories-in-nelsonhall-banking-managed-services-report-301223762.html

SOURCE Genpact


