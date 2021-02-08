Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Buys Citigroup Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, TJX Inc, Sells Comcast Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

Investment company Tesco Pension Investment Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Citigroup Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, TJX Inc, Mastercard Inc, Fiserv Inc, sells Comcast Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owns 39 stocks with a total value of $49.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CP, TJX,

CP, TJX, Added Positions: C, MA, FISV, ADI, BSX, WH, AMT, V, FB, MCO, UNH, SPGI, ANTM, ACN,

C, MA, FISV, ADI, BSX, WH, AMT, V, FB, MCO, UNH, SPGI, ANTM, ACN, Reduced Positions: FIS, BR, PH, RTX, TMO, UNP, GOOG, JNJ, MDT,

FIS, BR, PH, RTX, TMO, UNP, GOOG, JNJ, MDT, Sold Out: CMCSA, BILL,

For the details of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tesco+pension+investment+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 178,188 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.25% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,312,439 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Visa Inc (V) - 1,142,521 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.55% Citigroup Inc (C) - 3,868,422 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.12% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 1,971,215 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $297.97 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $325.86. The stock is now traded at around $356.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 151,877 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $60.88. The stock is now traded at around $69.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 892,415 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 104.12%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $63.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 3,868,422 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 42.24%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5. The stock is now traded at around $335.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 350,958 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 27.86%. The purchase prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $107.82. The stock is now traded at around $112.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,342,327 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 38.80%. The purchase prices were between $114.01 and $147.73, with an estimated average price of $132.86. The stock is now traded at around $152.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 760,461 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 31.46%. The purchase prices were between $33.15 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $39.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 3,095,219 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd added to a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 28.46%. The purchase prices were between $46.51 and $59.89, with an estimated average price of $53.98. The stock is now traded at around $62.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,170,244 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $47.94.

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $95.24 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $118.18.