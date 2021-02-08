>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
James Li
James Li
Articles (1462)  | Author's Website |

Hasbro Slides Despite Accelerating 4th-Quarter Revenue

Toymaker reports growth in several brand products

February 08, 2021 | About: HAS -4.25% DIS +4.88%

On Monday, shares of Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) tumbled over 4% following the announcement of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings results.

For the quarter ending December 2020, the Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based toymaker reported net income of $105.2 million, or 76 cents in earnings per share, compared with net income of $95.5 million, or 69 cents in earnings per share, in the prior-year quarter. Despite this, full-year 2020 net earnings of $1.62 per share were down over 30% from full-year 2019 net earnings of $2.51.

7b970966451a8ad21a474ebd35507e34.png

Company boosts sales in several brand products

Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" that strong consumer viewership in streaming content enabled the company to "eventize" and increase demand for branded products like Lucasfilm's "Star Wars" and "The Mandalorian." CNBC added that sales of products like "Baby Yoda" and light sabers fueled growth as The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) streamed "Star Wars" films on Disney+.

Fourth-quarter 2020 revenue of $1.72 billion increased 4% year over year and outperformed the Refinitiv consensus estimate of $1.69 billion, driven on growth in other key products like Nerf and Monopoly.

6264a392eb0c6f85e14ffbe7cb81931c.png

GuruFocus ranks Hasbro's profitability 7 out of 10, driven by profit margins and returns outperforming over 82% of global competitors despite three-year revenue and earnings growth rates underperforming over 60% of global travel and leisure companies.

e7718f0d2aa125f10bf412df61cbbbd4.png

Stock falls despite strong revenue growth

Shares of Hasbro closed at $93.15, down 4.25% from last Friday's close of $97.28 as investors worried about the company's investments in new video content and advertising. The stock is fairly valued based on Monday's price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.98.

76ce0a2d09496bb82faf0841c0cd9f00.png

Gurus with holdings in Hasbro include Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio)'s GMO.

a6cda5c331228f55846735b4e5c526c8.png

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

James Li
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!

Visit James Li's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by James Li

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)