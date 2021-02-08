Brown University Buys Microsoft Corp, PagerDuty Inc, Sells MongoDB Inc, Dropbox Inc

Investment company Brown University (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, PagerDuty Inc, sells MongoDB Inc, Dropbox Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brown University. As of 2020Q4, Brown University owns 7 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MSFT, PD,

MSFT, PD, Sold Out: MDB, DBX,

For the details of Brown University's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brown+university/current-portfolio/portfolio

Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 7,374,526 shares, 67.55% of the total portfolio. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 541,096 shares, 14.10% of the total portfolio. Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) - 381,759 shares, 13.82% of the total portfolio. SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 7,700 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 3,450 shares, 1.01% of the total portfolio.

Brown University initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $242.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 4,678 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brown University initiated holding in PagerDuty Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.68 and $46.66, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $56.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 13,124 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Brown University sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $224.18 and $396, with an estimated average price of $279.98.

Brown University sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $24.87, with an estimated average price of $20.38.