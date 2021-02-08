>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Brown University Buys Microsoft Corp, PagerDuty Inc, Sells MongoDB Inc, Dropbox Inc

February 08, 2021 | About: MSFT +0.11% PD +2% MDB -0.46% DBX -0.08%

Investment company Brown University (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, PagerDuty Inc, sells MongoDB Inc, Dropbox Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brown University. As of 2020Q4, Brown University owns 7 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Brown University's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brown+university/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Brown University
  1. Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 7,374,526 shares, 67.55% of the total portfolio.
  2. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 541,096 shares, 14.10% of the total portfolio.
  3. Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) - 381,759 shares, 13.82% of the total portfolio.
  4. SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 7,700 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio.
  5. BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 3,450 shares, 1.01% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Brown University initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $242.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 4,678 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: PagerDuty Inc (PD)

Brown University initiated holding in PagerDuty Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.68 and $46.66, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $56.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 13,124 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: MongoDB Inc (MDB)

Brown University sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $224.18 and $396, with an estimated average price of $279.98.

Sold Out: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Brown University sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $24.87, with an estimated average price of $20.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of Brown University. Also check out:

1. Brown University's Undervalued Stocks
2. Brown University's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Brown University's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Brown University keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)