Jeff Auxier Comments on CVS Health

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) is the nation's foremost integrated healthcare services provider. CVS finished 2020 at $68.30 with projected earnings of $7.45 per share and a $2.00 dividend. This gives them a price-to-earnings ratio of slightly over 9x with a dividend yield of 2.93%. New entries into the pharmacy market, such as PillPack from Amazon, have scared investors away despite CVS's long history of success and institutional knowledge. Amazon's approach has been more focused on mail order, not face-to-face, which is a strength of CVS. The same thing happened to grocers in 2017 when Amazon purchased Whole Foods, but over three years later grocers have yet to see much of an impact. Executing in highly competitive markets is often harder than anticipated. Meanwhile CVS is preparing for the future with more vertical integration from the Aetna acquisition. While they dramatically increased their debt with the move, they brought on their CEO-in-waiting, Karen Lynch, while moving into the insurance space. We owned Aetna prior to the acquisition and have been following Karen Lynch for years. She takes over on February 1st and is expected to continue to expand the insurance division of CVS. In the interim, CVS will continue to pay down debt with their tremendous free cash flow, which is expected to break $10 billion in 2020. While they suspended share buybacks to pay down their debt from the Aetna acquisition, they are expected to hit their goal of 3x debt-to-cash flow sometime this year and could return significant value to shareholders as soon as 2022. All of CVS's performance takes place in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, they were the #1 testing site in the United States and have been working closely with the US government to help facilitate the vaccination of hundreds of millions of Americans in 2021. Nearly 70% of Americans live within 5 miles of a CVS, while over 85% live within 10 miles. Access to healthcare today is a major issue and CVS is determined to improve that access. 10,000 Americans turn 65 every day and it looks like the Biden administration wants to increase both Medicare and Medicaid coverage. With their near ubiquity, as well as their institutional experience delivering vaccines, CVS is likely to play a significant role in the vaccine rollout, exposing millions of new customers to the value CVS can provide. While the headlines might not be as exciting as those of a company like Amazon, CVS has the potential to provide significant returns with the fundamentals to back it up.
From Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio)'s Auxier Asset Management fourth-quarter 2020 shareholder letter.