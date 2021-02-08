>
Jeff Auxier Comments on Bank of America

February 08, 2021 | About: BAC +2.22%

Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America's performance continued to be below 2019 levels as revenues have been pressured by low interest rates and expenses have been elevated due to COVID-related costs. However, performance improved sequentially in the second half of 2020. One area that has benefited during the pandemic is Bank of America's digital usage. The company has seen over 2.3 billion quarterly digital banking logins. Over 70% of checks are now deposited digitally on the Bank of America platform. The company's partnership payment service, Zelle, now has 12.2 million active users and their most recent data shows transfers are up 88%. Management will continue to invest in the digital side of their business as they believe many users will prefer digital banking even after the pandemic has passed. Bank of America holds the #1 position in the US deposit market, with 85% of deposit transactions being made digitally.

From Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio)'s Auxier Asset Management fourth-quarter 2020 shareholder letter.

Also check out:

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

