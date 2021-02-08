Atotech Announces Closing of Its Initial Public Offering

BERLIN, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atotech (: ATC), a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions, closed its initial public offering of 29,268,000 shares of common stock at $17.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Atotech from the offering were approximately $497.6 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and offering expenses.



Shares of Atotech common shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on February 4, 2021, under the ticker symbol “ATC.”

The offering was made through an underwriting group led by Citigroup, Credit Suisse, BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan, who acted as lead book-running managers. Additional book-running managers were Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, Baird, BMO Capital Markets, and HSBC. The co-managers were TCG Capital Markets L.L.C. and Mischler Financial Group, Inc.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Atotech

Atotech is a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions. Atotech delivers chemistry, equipment, services and software for innovative technology applications through an integrated systems-and-solutions approach. Atotech solutions are used in a wide variety of end-markets, including smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as in numerous industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances.

Atotech, headquartered in Berlin, Germany, is a team of 4,000 experts in over 40 countries generating annual revenues of $1.2 billion (2019). Atotech has manufacturing operations across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. With its well-established innovative strength and industry-leading global TechCenter network, Atotech delivers pioneering solutions combined with unparalleled on-site support for over 8,000 customers worldwide. For more information about Atotech, please visit us at atotech.com .

