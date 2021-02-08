>
Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For January 2021

February 08, 2021 | About: NYSE:CNS +1.11%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $81.2 billion as of January 31, 2021, an increase of $1.3 billion from assets under management at December 31, 2020. The increase was due to net inflows of $2.1 billion, partially offset by market depreciation of $586 million and distributions of $207 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)


($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market


AUM

By investment vehicle:

12/31/2020

Flows

Depreciation

Distributions

1/31/2021

Institutional Accounts:






Japan Subadvisory

$9,720

($1)

($111)

($105)

$9,503

Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,907

33

(67)

-

5,873

Advisory

17,628

953

(137)

-

18,444

Total Institutional Accounts

33,255

985

(315)

(105)

33,820

Open-end Funds

35,160

1,008

(197)

(53)

35,918

Closed-end Funds

11,493

63

(74)

(49)

11,433

Total AUM

$79,908

$2,056

($586)

($207)

$81,171

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-preliminary-assets-under-management-and-net-flows-for-january-2021-301224254.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.


