NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $81.2 billion as of January 31, 2021, an increase of $1.3 billion from assets under management at December 31, 2020. The increase was due to net inflows of $2.1 billion, partially offset by market depreciation of $586 million and distributions of $207 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 12/31/2020 Flows Depreciation Distributions 1/31/2021 Institutional Accounts:









Japan Subadvisory $9,720 ($1) ($111) ($105) $9,503 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,907 33 (67) - 5,873 Advisory 17,628 953 (137) - 18,444 Total Institutional Accounts 33,255 985 (315) (105) 33,820 Open-end Funds 35,160 1,008 (197) (53) 35,918 Closed-end Funds 11,493 63 (74) (49) 11,433 Total AUM $79,908 $2,056 ($586) ($207) $81,171

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-preliminary-assets-under-management-and-net-flows-for-january-2021-301224254.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.