Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For January 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021
NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $81.2 billion as of January 31, 2021, an increase of $1.3 billion from assets under management at December 31, 2020. The increase was due to net inflows of $2.1 billion, partially offset by market depreciation of $586 million and distributions of $207 million.
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
AUM
By investment vehicle:
12/31/2020
Flows
Depreciation
Distributions
1/31/2021
Institutional Accounts:
Japan Subadvisory
$9,720
($1)
($111)
($105)
$9,503
Subadvisory excluding Japan
5,907
33
(67)
-
5,873
Advisory
17,628
953
(137)
-
18,444
Total Institutional Accounts
33,255
985
(315)
(105)
33,820
Open-end Funds
35,160
1,008
(197)
(53)
35,918
Closed-end Funds
11,493
63
(74)
(49)
11,433
Total AUM
$79,908
$2,056
($586)
($207)
$81,171
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
