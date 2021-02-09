>
Bandwidth to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

February 09, 2021 | About: NAS:BAND +0%

PR Newswire

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 9, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading enterprise cloud communications company, announced today it will issue a press release reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, after market close on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

Bandwidth will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss those financial results for investors and analysts at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 25, 2021. To access the conference call, dial (855) 327-6837 for the U.S. or Canada, or (631) 891-4304 for international callers. The webcast will be available live on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.bandwidth.com.

An audio replay of the call will also be available to investors beginning at approximately 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 25, 2021, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 4, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921 for the U.S. or Canada, or (412) 317-6671 for international callers, and entering passcode 10012966. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.bandwidth.com.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Google, Microsoft, Cisco, Zoom, Uber and RingCentral use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed voice, messaging and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network. More information is available at www.bandwidth.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bandwidth-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-301224618.html

SOURCE Bandwidth Inc.


