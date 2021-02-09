Cable Hill Partners, LLC Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, DocuSign Inc, Ubiquiti Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Fastenal Co, Alibaba Group Holding

Investment company Cable Hill Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, DocuSign Inc, Ubiquiti Inc, Broadcom Inc, Banner Corp, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Fastenal Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Atlassian Corporation PLC, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cable Hill Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Cable Hill Partners, LLC owns 104 stocks with a total value of $366 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DOCU, UI, AVGO, BANR, JPM, MRNA, NICE, BAM, VGT, VBR,

DOCU, UI, AVGO, BANR, JPM, MRNA, NICE, BAM, VGT, VBR, Added Positions: BRK.A, VTV, SCHN, NKE, AMZN, UL, PYPL, NUEM, NFLX, IWF, ISTB, COST, KO, NVDA, BA, VT, V, ZBH, QCOM, ORCL, IVV, GURE, DLR, CVS, AXP,

BRK.A, VTV, SCHN, NKE, AMZN, UL, PYPL, NUEM, NFLX, IWF, ISTB, COST, KO, NVDA, BA, VT, V, ZBH, QCOM, ORCL, IVV, GURE, DLR, CVS, AXP, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, AGG, VCSH, MSFT, SBUX, BDX, XOM, DIS, HD, GOOGL, FLIR, UNP, CSCO, VIG, INTC, TMO, UNH, USB, PG, WMT, LASR, MRK, MMM, FB, DEO, CVX, ADBE, NVS, RTX, CGA, GOOG, ABBV,

BRK.B, AGG, VCSH, MSFT, SBUX, BDX, XOM, DIS, HD, GOOGL, FLIR, UNP, CSCO, VIG, INTC, TMO, UNH, USB, PG, WMT, LASR, MRK, MMM, FB, DEO, CVX, ADBE, NVS, RTX, CGA, GOOG, ABBV, Sold Out: FAST, BABA, TEAM, UPS,

For the details of Cable Hill Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cable+hill+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 746,894 shares, 24.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 242,314 shares, 16.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 661,170 shares, 15.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 397,476 shares, 12.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 75 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.95%

Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.66. The stock is now traded at around $248.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,314 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Ubiquiti Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.26 and $281.31, with an estimated average price of $231.01. The stock is now traded at around $346.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,014 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.74 and $169.86, with an estimated average price of $101.66. The stock is now traded at around $185.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,326 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in NICE Ltd. The purchase prices were between $224.95 and $283.54, with an estimated average price of $243.39. The stock is now traded at around $279.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 864 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in Banner Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $46.59, with an estimated average price of $41.39. The stock is now traded at around $49.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,369 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $140.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,031 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 22.95%. The purchase prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955. The stock is now traded at around $357100.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 75 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 53.37%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,342 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 31.87%. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65. The stock is now traded at around $547.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 542 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 27.53%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $282.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,459 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Fastenal Co. The sale prices were between $42.94 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $47.11.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $182.06 and $248.19, with an estimated average price of $211.77.

Cable Hill Partners, LLC sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.79.