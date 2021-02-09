>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Sells Rollins Inc, Vontier Corp

February 09, 2021 | About: BRK.A +1.19% DUK -0.19% VNT -1.18%

Niskayuna, NY, based Investment company Reilly Herbert Faulkner III (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Duke Energy Corp, sells Rollins Inc, Vontier Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III. As of 2020Q4, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III owns 53 stocks with a total value of $304 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/reilly+herbert+faulkner+iii/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 125,896 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
  2. Cintas Corp (CTAS) - 32,798 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  3. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 47,243 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
  4. Rollins Inc (ROL) - 261,412 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.74%
  5. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 128,272 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.04 and $97.31, with an estimated average price of $92.54. The stock is now traded at around $93.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,189 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 9900.00%. The purchase prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955. The stock is now traded at around $360442.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III. Also check out:

1. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III's Undervalued Stocks
2. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Reilly Herbert Faulkner III keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)