Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Sells Rollins Inc, Vontier Corp

Niskayuna, NY, based Investment company Reilly Herbert Faulkner III (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Duke Energy Corp, sells Rollins Inc, Vontier Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III. As of 2020Q4, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III owns 53 stocks with a total value of $304 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: DUK,
- Added Positions: BRK.A, SR, PKG, UNP, DOV, AMGN, WM, MTN, BDX, CVX, POOL, HSIC, WEC, TR, TJX, RPM, LII, JNJ, CLX, ADP, MKC, INTU, GOLD, APD, PG, NEE, COST, SCHW, TSCO, BRK.B, APH, AMZN, V, FTV,
- Reduced Positions: ROL,
- Sold Out: VNT,
For the details of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/reilly+herbert+faulkner+iii/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 125,896 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- Cintas Corp (CTAS) - 32,798 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 47,243 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
- Rollins Inc (ROL) - 261,412 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.74%
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 128,272 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
Reilly Herbert Faulkner III initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.04 and $97.31, with an estimated average price of $92.54. The stock is now traded at around $93.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,189 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Reilly Herbert Faulkner III added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 9900.00%. The purchase prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955. The stock is now traded at around $360442.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Reilly Herbert Faulkner III sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.14.
Here is the complete portfolio of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III.
