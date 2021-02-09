Rovida Advisors Inc. Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Dada Nexus, Sea, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Tesla Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp

Investment company Rovida Advisors Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Dada Nexus, Sea, Boeing Co, Twitter Inc, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Tesla Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, KKR Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rovida Advisors Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Rovida Advisors Inc. owns 40 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BKNG, GILD, NEPT, 4Q01,

BKNG, GILD, NEPT, 4Q01, Added Positions: BABA, DADA, SE, BA, TWTR, PAR, MLCO,

BABA, DADA, SE, BA, TWTR, PAR, MLCO, Reduced Positions: AMZN, GOOGL, MSFT, GS, BILI, MWK, YELL, SHSP, HSDT, AKTS, ITI, DZSI,

AMZN, GOOGL, MSFT, GS, BILI, MWK, YELL, SHSP, HSDT, AKTS, ITI, DZSI, Sold Out: SPY, TSLA, IAC, KKR, CZR, UBER, SPB, CI, BHC, ATUS, LVS, RMBL, BBIG,

Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA) - 6,868,311 shares, 14.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.00% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 671,700 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1392.67% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 897,220 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 35,720 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.64% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 63,950 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.35%

Rovida Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82. The stock is now traded at around $2085.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rovida Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29. The stock is now traded at around $67.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rovida Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.49 and $2.48, with an estimated average price of $1.83. The stock is now traded at around $2.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rovida Advisors Inc. initiated holding in RumbleON Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.8 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $29.02. The stock is now traded at around $40.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 32,268 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rovida Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 1392.67%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $266.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.67%. The holding were 671,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rovida Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Dada Nexus Ltd by 27.00%. The purchase prices were between $25.09 and $57.95, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $44.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 6,868,311 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rovida Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 69.46%. The purchase prices were between $155.36 and $205.87, with an estimated average price of $178.34. The stock is now traded at around $274.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 515,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rovida Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 37.46%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $215.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 357,774 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rovida Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 119.49%. The purchase prices were between $39.47 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $59.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 522,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rovida Advisors Inc. added to a holding in PAR Technology Corp by 23.01%. The purchase prices were between $35.86 and $67.5, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $81.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,024,895 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rovida Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39.

Rovida Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96.

Rovida Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $120.67 and $189.35, with an estimated average price of $140.67.

Rovida Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $34.15 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.83.

Rovida Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $44.82 and $77.06, with an estimated average price of $62.8.

Rovida Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94.