>
insider
insider
Articles 

Hillman Co Buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Talend SA, Sells Automatic Data Processing Inc

February 09, 2021 | About: PTON +1.91% TLND +1.93% ADP -0.32%

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Hillman Co (Current Portfolio) buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Talend SA, sells Automatic Data Processing Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hillman Co. As of 2020Q4, Hillman Co owns 7 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HILLMAN CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hillman+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HILLMAN CO
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,664 shares, 31.28% of the total portfolio.
  2. GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 451,774 shares, 21.60% of the total portfolio.
  3. Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 242,021 shares, 21.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.01%
  4. Talend SA (TLND) - 555,234 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.84%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 86,344 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio.
Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Hillman Co added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 23.01%. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.07. The stock is now traded at around $147.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 242,021 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Talend SA (TLND)

Hillman Co added to a holding in Talend SA by 40.84%. The purchase prices were between $35.47 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $39.35. The stock is now traded at around $51.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 555,234 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Hillman Co sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of HILLMAN CO. Also check out:

1. HILLMAN CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. HILLMAN CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HILLMAN CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HILLMAN CO keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

