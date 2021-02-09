Hillman Co Buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Talend SA, Sells Automatic Data Processing Inc

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Hillman Co (Current Portfolio) buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Talend SA, sells Automatic Data Processing Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hillman Co. As of 2020Q4, Hillman Co owns 7 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,664 shares, 31.28% of the total portfolio. GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 451,774 shares, 21.60% of the total portfolio. Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 242,021 shares, 21.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.01% Talend SA (TLND) - 555,234 shares, 12.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.84% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 86,344 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio.

Hillman Co added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 23.01%. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.07. The stock is now traded at around $147.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 242,021 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hillman Co added to a holding in Talend SA by 40.84%. The purchase prices were between $35.47 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $39.35. The stock is now traded at around $51.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 555,234 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hillman Co sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.66.