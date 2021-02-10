Link Signs Agreement for 1,000 Bitcoin Miners with NASDAQ Company Under a Power Purchase and Net Profit Share Arrangement

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE:LNK)(FRA:LGT)(OTC PINK:LGLOF) ("LINK" or the "Company"), an innovative power and infrastructure solutions provider for Bitcoin mining and data hosting operations, is pleased to provide an update on its Bitcoin mining operations.

In a cooperative effort between LINK and Bit Digital Inc. ("Bit Digital") (BTBT), a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, signed on February 6, 2021, the Company is preparing to receive 1,000 miners, owned by Bit Digital, where LINK will provide the infrastructure and support for the mining equipment, while offering very competitive rates for power and receive a net profit share on net Bitcoin (BTC) earnings. Stephen Jenkins, President and CEO says, "this is the best model for both parties as the incentive to minimize costs and maximize performance is rewarded on both sides of the ledger." Jenkins went on to say that, "the two companies have reviewed different models and, in the end, came up with this model to provide what is planned to be the first phase of a larger hosting plan for Bit Digital in Canada."

The 1,000 BitMain S17+ miners represent approximately 73 Petahash and with current difficulty results in just under one-half BTC per day. The power and net revenue model is consistent with LINK's plans and the Company will apply this model to more sites thus lowering cap ex needs and, while enjoying the upside of BTC price increases. The machines are scheduled to arrive by late February, and will be deployed at one of the three sites operated by LINK in Canada. With the addition of these Bitcoin miners, Link will now have a total of 1,400 miners under net profit sharing arrangements, ranging from 15% to 20%.

About Link Global Technologies Inc.

Link is engaged in providing infrastructure and operating expertise for digital mining and data hosting operations. Link's objectives include locating and securing, for lease and option to purchase, properties with access to low-cost, reliable power, and deploying this low-cost power to conduct digital mining and supply clean energy and infrastructure for other data-hosting services.

