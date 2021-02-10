ATN Sets Date to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. ( ATNI) announced today that it will report the fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at approximately 5:00 p.m. (ET).



In addition, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 9:30 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

Dial-in and online information for the conference call is as follows:

Call Date: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 Call Time: 9:30 a.m. (ET) Call Dial-in: (877) 734-4582 (US/Canada) (678) 905-9376 (International) Conference ID: 8883323 Online info:



http://ir.atni.com

Live simulcast (listen only) available during the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available at ir.atni.com beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. ( ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, invests in and operates communications, energy and technology businesses in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a particular focus on markets with a need for significant infrastructure investments and improvements. Our operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers, including a range of high speed internet services, mobile wireless solutions, video services and local exchange services, and (ii) wholesale communications infrastructure services such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, communications tower facilities, managed mobile networks, and in-building wireless systems. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.