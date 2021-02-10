Qualys Extends the Power of VMDR to Android and iOS/iPadOS Mobile Devices

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced it is expanding Qualys VMDR (Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response) to mobile devices with support for Android and iOS/iPadOS delivering an end-to-end solution for mobile device security.

Qualys' all-in-one VMDR provides in-depth mobile device visibility, data security insights, proactive posture monitoring, and automated response for all iOS and Android devices and installed apps – just like VMDR does for on premises, endpoints, clouds, containers, OT and IoT assets.

"The use of mobile devices as threat vectors has increased exponentially, particularly during the pandemic due to the growth in the remote workforce. Thus, I am pleased to see Qualys bring its outstanding Cloud Agent support to Android and iOS devices. Now I can expand my vulnerability management program to mobile devices and get the visibility I need to end mobile threats before they start," said Suhail Muhammad, SOC Manager, global humanitarian aid organization.

Qualys VMDR for Mobile Devices provides:

Comprehensive Mobile Device and App Inventory - Get a holistic view of all Android, iOS/iPadOS devices and installed apps across your enterprise. Enriched inventory provides in-depth details on hundreds of mobile data points such as device type, OS version, installed apps, EOL status, device location, CA certificates, and more.

Continuous Vulnerability Assessment - Qualys' lightweight Cloud Agent provides real-time visibility and assessment of device, OS, app, and network vulnerabilities using the industry's most comprehensive signature database. Qualys automatically correlates vulnerabilities with the appropriate app versions improving accuracy and eliminating the time required to manually research and map weaknesses.

Real-Time Misconfiguration Monitoring - Expand your vulnerability management program by continuously monitoring critical mobile device configurations as recommended by the NSA and CIS best practices to ensure continuous security (available Q2 2021).

Built-in Response and Patch Orchestration - Remediate and act on all at-risk mobile devices simultaneously, using over-the-air, out-of-the-box controls to uninstall or update vulnerable apps, alert users, reset or lock devices, change passcodes, and more. Additionally, Qualys provides orchestration of responses such as deploying updated app versions from the Google Play Store or uninstalling vulnerable apps to reduce the time to remediation.

"You can't secure what you don't know and can't see; thus, one unsecured device or mobile app can put the entire enterprise at risk," said Sumedh Thakar, interim CEO, Qualys. "Powered by the FedRAMP-authorized Qualys Cloud Platform, VMDR for Mobile Devices allows IT and security teams to continuously inventory all assets, including mobile devices and installed apps, gaining insights into vulnerabilities and misconfigurations across the global environment including servers, workstations and mobile devices through a single pane of glass."

Availability

Qualys VMDR for Mobile Devices is immediately available standalone or as part of the Qualys VMDR solution. Pricing starts at $60 per device per year. To participate in the 30-day free trial, visit qualys.com/try-vmdr-mobile-devices. To learn more, join our webinar, Seamlessly Expand Vulnerability & Patch Management to Enterprise Mobile Devices, on March 10.

Additional Resources

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 19,000 active customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications across on premises, endpoints, cloud, containers, and mobile environments. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.



