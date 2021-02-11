Kingman Minerals Inc. Commissions Godbe Drilling to Complete Phase 1 Program on Mohave Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:KGS) (FSE:47A1) ("Kingman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged Godbe Drilling of Montrose, Colorado to complete the Phase I Drill Program on the Mohave Project. A total of 5 holes will be drilled to a maximum depth of 890ft. Godbe Drilling is a family-owned diamond core drilling company established in 1994, with the management and field experience of a 40-year veteran. The Godbe name is synonymous with the mining industry.

In early 2020, Burgex Mining Consultants ("Burgex") were contracted by the Company to determine the accessibility of the Rosebud Gold Mine and complete two underground sampling programs. During the first program, Burgex was able to use ropes and ladders to assess the safety and stability of the main production shaft and lower themselves down to the 100-foot level of the abandoned mine. Below the 100ft level the shaft was blocked by debris and garbage, which Burgex was able to successfully clear during this second program in order to gain access to the 200ft level. Additional debris was blocking the shaft below the 200ft level preventing them from accessing the 250ft level.

A photo tour, videos and additional details of the first and second reconnaissance programs are available on Company website at https://kingmanminerals.com/projects/mohave-project/first-underground-program/ and https://kingmanminerals.com/projects/mohave-project/2nd-phase-underground-reconnaissance- sampling-program

Since the completion of these programs, the Company has continued to actively work on analyzing the results and validating the historical work and resource estimates done on the Mohave Project, where possible. All information will be included in a current NI 43-101 report. Under NI 43-101 guidelines, some of the historical information can be relied upon and included, however the Company is not able to rely on all of it. Kingman will continue to advance the project with further exploration work through the completion of the Phase 1 drill program.

"With the completion of this phase of drilling, we expect to further verify historical estimates and produce a current and complaint NI 43-101 resource estimate. The Company is exceptionally excited about advancing this project and with the forecast for gold prices remaining strong, there is enormous potential for defining an economical resource" commented Sandy MacDougall, Chairman and Director.

About Kingman

Kingman Minerals Ltd. is currently engaged in the business of precious metal mineral exploration for the purpose of acquiring and advancing non grass roots mineral properties located in mining friendly jurisdictions of North America.

The Mohave Project (the "Project") is located in the Music Mountains in Mohave County, Arizona and is comprised of 71 lode claims which are inclusive of the past producing Rosebud Mine (the "Rosebud"). High grade gold and silver veins were discovered in the area in the 1880's and were mined mainly in the late 20's and 30's. Underground development on the Rosebud property included a 400-foot shaft and approximately 2,500 feet of drifts, raises and crosscuts.

